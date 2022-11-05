EAST

Air Force 13, Army 7

Allegheny 20, Bethany (WV) 17, OT

Alvernia 21, Albright 14

American International 18, Bentley 10

Amherst 17, Bowdoin 14

Anna Maria 36, Dean 22

Assumption 21, St. Anselm 12

Bridgewater (Mass.) 20, Framingham St. 19

Brockport 17, Morrisville St. 3

Bryant 43, Campbell 37

Charleston (WV) 22, Wheeling Jesuit 19

Columbia 21, Harvard 20

Concord 50, Alderson-Broaddus 13

Cortland 56, St. John Fisher 14

Delaware 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Delaware Valley 42, FDU-Florham 7

Duquesne 35, Sacred Heart 28, OT

Endicott 42, Salve Regina 10

Fordham 59, Bucknell 17

Frostburg St. 37, WV Wesleyan 0

Gallaudet 36, Alfred St. 22

Gannon 25, California (Pa.) 13

Geneva 55, Thiel 20

Glenville St. 38, Fairmont St. 36

Hobart 63, Buffalo St. 7

Holy Cross 42, Lehigh 14

Husson 27, Nichols 14

Indiana (Pa.) 45, Clarion 0

Ithaca 31, Union (NY) 28

Johns Hopkins 35, Dickinson 13

Keystone 21, SUNY Maritime 20

Kings (Pa.) 14, Misericordia 0

LIU Brooklyn 29, CCSU 20

Lafayette 21, Colgate 16

Lycoming 28, Widener 16

McDaniel 19, Gettysburg 16

Middlebury 48, Hamilton 34

Millersville 25, Bloomsburg 17

New Haven 50, Franklin Pierce 6

Penn 28, Cornell 21

Plymouth St. 21, Mass. Maritime 7

Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14

RPI 10, St. Lawrence 6

Rhode Island 26, Maine 22

Rochester 19, Hartwick 13

Rowan 27, Montclair St. 7

S. Connecticut 44, Post 7

Salisbury 32, Kean 17

Seton Hill 7, Mercyhurst 0

Shepherd 37, East Stroudsburg 14

Shippensburg 44, Lock Haven 7

Slippery Rock 28, Edinboro 21

St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24

St. Vincent 53, Waynesburg 16

Stevenson 28, Wilkes 0

Stonehill 50, Wagner 10

Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22

Susquehanna 28, Muhlenberg 24

Temple 54, South Florida 28

Towson 27, Villanova 3

Trinity (Conn.) 63, Bates 14

Ursinus 65, Juniata 2

Utica 65, Alfred 16

W. New England 33, New England 0

WPI 30, Coast Guard 24, 2OT

Washington & Jefferson 31, Grove City 14

Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Williams 21

West Chester 28, Kutztown 9

Westminster (Pa.) 14, Case Western 13

Yale 69, Brown 17

SOUTH

Belhaven 20, Brevard 7

Berry 63, Sewanee 14

Birmingham Southern 42, Centre 21

Bridgewater (Va.) 13, Washington & Lee 6

Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21

Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21

Chowan 54, Elizabeth City St. 8

Davidson 56, Stetson 48, 2OT

Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28

Delaware St. 27, SC State 24, OT

Elon 27, Albany (NY) 3

Fort Valley St. 31, Albany St. (Ga.) 21

Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27

Guilford 26, Averett 0

Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27

Lenoir-Rhyne 62, Catawba 10

Limestone 34, Barton 28

Livingstone 26, Johnson C. Smith 20, OT

Mars Hill 34, Tusculum 27

Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24

NC Central 50, Howard 21

Newberry 24, Wingate 15

North Carolina 31, Virginia 28

Randolph Macon 52, Ferrum 10

S. Virginia 35, Lagrange 21

Shaw 30, St. Augustines 27, 2OT

Shenandoah 23, Hampden-Sydney 7

Shorter 31, North Greenville 14

Tennessee Tech 35, Lindenwood (Mo.) 34

Virginia Union 33, Virginia St. 21

W. Carolina 36, Wofford 29

W. Kentucky 59, Charlotte 7

William & Mary 20, Hampton 14

MIDWEST

Albion 35, Olivet 24

Aurora 68, Lakeland 0

Baldwin Wallace 21, Heidelberg 20, OT

Bemidji St. 24, Northern St. 14

Bethel (Minn. ) 30, Augsburg 27

Bluffton 27, Anderson (Ind.) 9

Carroll (Wis.) 26, Millikin 18

Carthage 37, Augustana (Ill.) 30

Cent. Missouri 40, Missouri Western 37, 2OT

Central 61, Luther 13

Central St. (Ohio) 31, Kentucky St. 30

Chicago 60, Lawrence 0

Coe 34, Nebraska Wesleyan 14

Concordia (Ill.) 34, Benedictine (Ill.) 26

Concordia (Moor.) 59, Hamline 0

Concordia (Wis.) 45, Wis. Lutheran 21

DePauw 72, Oberlin 0

Defiance 24, Manchester 21

Denison 28, Wooster 14

Dubuque 27, Loras 20, OT

Emporia St. 35, Lincoln (Mo.) 24

Findlay 20, Walsh 7

Fort Hays St. 27, Northeastern St. 14

Greenville 45, Finlandia 7

Gustavus Adolphus 49, St. Olaf 37

Hope 28, Trine 21

Indianapolis 48, William Jewell 14

Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Kentucky 21, Missouri 17

Knox 31, Cornell (Iowa) 27

Lake Forest 36, Beloit 3

Macalester 54, St. Scholastica 35

Marietta 50, Capital 14

Martin Luther 10, Westminster (Mo.) 7

Michigan Tech 28, Hillsdale 24

Minn. Duluth 34, Augustana (SD) 24

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 21, Concordia (St.P.) 20

Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13

Minnesota St. 45, SW Minnesota 24

Minot St. 17, Mary 10

Monmouth (Ill.) 39, Ripon 31

Mount St. Joseph 27, Franklin 20

Mount Union 34, John Carroll 28

Muskingum 27, Wilmington (Ohio) 13

N. Dakota St. 56, W. Illinois 17

NW Missouri St. 27, Missouri Southern 5

Neb.-Kearney 20, Cent. Oklahoma 18

North Central 68, Illinois Wesleyan 3

North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7

North Park 23, Elmhurst 20

Northwestern (Minn.) 39, Crown (Minn.) 14

Notre Dame (Ohio) 27, UNC-Pembroke 0

Ohio Dominican 35, Northwood (Mich.) 24

Ohio Northern 42, Otterbein 7

Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 7

Ohio Wesleyan 14, Wittenberg 7

Pittsburg St. 37, Washburn 23

Rose Hulman 47, Hanover 17

SW Baptist 42, Quincy 24

Saginaw Valley St. 30, N. Michigan 21

South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13

St. John's (Minn.) 45, Carleton 16

St. Norbert 20, Eureka 7

St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Valparaiso 7

Truman St. 52, McKendree 7

Wabash 49, Kenyon 25

Wartburg 81, Simpson 9

Wayne St. (Neb.) 31, Sioux Falls 24

Winona St. 45, Upper Iowa 7

Wis.-Oshkosh 45, Wis.-Stevens Pt 0

Wis.-Platteville 38, Wis.-Eau Claire 14

Wis.-Whitewater 16, Wis.-Stout 7

Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10

Youngstown St. 19, Illinois St. 17

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35

E. Texas Baptist 17, Sul Ross St. 14

East Central 16, Ark.-Monticello 0

Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

Hardin Simmons 31, Austin 3

Harding 37, SW Oklahoma 29

Henderson St. 51, Oklahoma Baptist 24

Incarnate Word 73, Houston Christian 20

Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Howard Payne 24

Ouachita Baptist 40, SE Oklahoma 18

S. Nazarene 49, S. Arkansas 44

TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Tulane 27, Tulsa 13

FAR WEST

Colorado Mesa 38, Chadron St. 37, OT

Colorado Mines 54, N.M. Highlands 16

Idaho 48, E. Washington 16

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

