EAST
Air Force 13, Army 7
Allegheny 20, Bethany (WV) 17, OT
Alvernia 21, Albright 14
American International 18, Bentley 10
Amherst 17, Bowdoin 14
Anna Maria 36, Dean 22
Assumption 21, St. Anselm 12
Bridgewater (Mass.) 20, Framingham St. 19
Brockport 17, Morrisville St. 3
Bryant 43, Campbell 37
Charleston (WV) 22, Wheeling Jesuit 19
Columbia 21, Harvard 20
Concord 50, Alderson-Broaddus 13
Cortland 56, St. John Fisher 14
Delaware 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17
Delaware Valley 42, FDU-Florham 7
Duquesne 35, Sacred Heart 28, OT
Endicott 42, Salve Regina 10
Fordham 59, Bucknell 17
Frostburg St. 37, WV Wesleyan 0
Gallaudet 36, Alfred St. 22
Gannon 25, California (Pa.) 13
Geneva 55, Thiel 20
Glenville St. 38, Fairmont St. 36
Hobart 63, Buffalo St. 7
Holy Cross 42, Lehigh 14
Husson 27, Nichols 14
Indiana (Pa.) 45, Clarion 0
Ithaca 31, Union (NY) 28
Johns Hopkins 35, Dickinson 13
Keystone 21, SUNY Maritime 20
Kings (Pa.) 14, Misericordia 0
LIU Brooklyn 29, CCSU 20
Lafayette 21, Colgate 16
Lycoming 28, Widener 16
McDaniel 19, Gettysburg 16
Middlebury 48, Hamilton 34
Millersville 25, Bloomsburg 17
New Haven 50, Franklin Pierce 6
Penn 28, Cornell 21
Plymouth St. 21, Mass. Maritime 7
Princeton 17, Dartmouth 14
RPI 10, St. Lawrence 6
Rhode Island 26, Maine 22
Rochester 19, Hartwick 13
Rowan 27, Montclair St. 7
S. Connecticut 44, Post 7
Salisbury 32, Kean 17
Seton Hill 7, Mercyhurst 0
Shepherd 37, East Stroudsburg 14
Shippensburg 44, Lock Haven 7
Slippery Rock 28, Edinboro 21
St. Francis (Pa.) 38, Georgetown 24
St. Vincent 53, Waynesburg 16
Stevenson 28, Wilkes 0
Stonehill 50, Wagner 10
Stony Brook 24, Morgan St. 22
Susquehanna 28, Muhlenberg 24
Temple 54, South Florida 28
Towson 27, Villanova 3
Trinity (Conn.) 63, Bates 14
Ursinus 65, Juniata 2
Utica 65, Alfred 16
W. New England 33, New England 0
WPI 30, Coast Guard 24, 2OT
Washington & Jefferson 31, Grove City 14
Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Williams 21
West Chester 28, Kutztown 9
Westminster (Pa.) 14, Case Western 13
Yale 69, Brown 17
SOUTH
Belhaven 20, Brevard 7
Berry 63, Sewanee 14
Birmingham Southern 42, Centre 21
Bridgewater (Va.) 13, Washington & Lee 6
Charleston Southern 34, Robert Morris 21
Chattanooga 31, The Citadel 21
Chowan 54, Elizabeth City St. 8
Davidson 56, Stetson 48, 2OT
Dayton 52, Presbyterian 28
Delaware St. 27, SC State 24, OT
Elon 27, Albany (NY) 3
Fort Valley St. 31, Albany St. (Ga.) 21
Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 27
Guilford 26, Averett 0
Kennesaw St. 44, UT Martin 27
Lenoir-Rhyne 62, Catawba 10
Limestone 34, Barton 28
Livingstone 26, Johnson C. Smith 20, OT
Mars Hill 34, Tusculum 27
Marshall 12, Old Dominion 0
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 24
NC Central 50, Howard 21
Newberry 24, Wingate 15
North Carolina 31, Virginia 28
Randolph Macon 52, Ferrum 10
S. Virginia 35, Lagrange 21
Shaw 30, St. Augustines 27, 2OT
Shenandoah 23, Hampden-Sydney 7
Shorter 31, North Greenville 14
Tennessee Tech 35, Lindenwood (Mo.) 34
Virginia Union 33, Virginia St. 21
W. Carolina 36, Wofford 29
W. Kentucky 59, Charlotte 7
William & Mary 20, Hampton 14
MIDWEST
Albion 35, Olivet 24
Aurora 68, Lakeland 0
Baldwin Wallace 21, Heidelberg 20, OT
Bemidji St. 24, Northern St. 14
Bethel (Minn. ) 30, Augsburg 27
Bluffton 27, Anderson (Ind.) 9
Carroll (Wis.) 26, Millikin 18
Carthage 37, Augustana (Ill.) 30
Cent. Missouri 40, Missouri Western 37, 2OT
Central 61, Luther 13
Central St. (Ohio) 31, Kentucky St. 30
Chicago 60, Lawrence 0
Coe 34, Nebraska Wesleyan 14
Concordia (Ill.) 34, Benedictine (Ill.) 26
Concordia (Moor.) 59, Hamline 0
Concordia (Wis.) 45, Wis. Lutheran 21
DePauw 72, Oberlin 0
Defiance 24, Manchester 21
Denison 28, Wooster 14
Dubuque 27, Loras 20, OT
Emporia St. 35, Lincoln (Mo.) 24
Findlay 20, Walsh 7
Fort Hays St. 27, Northeastern St. 14
Greenville 45, Finlandia 7
Gustavus Adolphus 49, St. Olaf 37
Hope 28, Trine 21
Indianapolis 48, William Jewell 14
Iowa 24, Purdue 3
Kentucky 21, Missouri 17
Knox 31, Cornell (Iowa) 27
Lake Forest 36, Beloit 3
Macalester 54, St. Scholastica 35
Marietta 50, Capital 14
Martin Luther 10, Westminster (Mo.) 7
Michigan Tech 28, Hillsdale 24
Minn. Duluth 34, Augustana (SD) 24
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 21, Concordia (St.P.) 20
Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13
Minnesota St. 45, SW Minnesota 24
Minot St. 17, Mary 10
Monmouth (Ill.) 39, Ripon 31
Mount St. Joseph 27, Franklin 20
Mount Union 34, John Carroll 28
Muskingum 27, Wilmington (Ohio) 13
N. Dakota St. 56, W. Illinois 17
NW Missouri St. 27, Missouri Southern 5
Neb.-Kearney 20, Cent. Oklahoma 18
North Central 68, Illinois Wesleyan 3
North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7
North Park 23, Elmhurst 20
Northwestern (Minn.) 39, Crown (Minn.) 14
Notre Dame (Ohio) 27, UNC-Pembroke 0
Ohio Dominican 35, Northwood (Mich.) 24
Ohio Northern 42, Otterbein 7
Ohio St. 21, Northwestern 7
Ohio Wesleyan 14, Wittenberg 7
Pittsburg St. 37, Washburn 23
Rose Hulman 47, Hanover 17
SW Baptist 42, Quincy 24
Saginaw Valley St. 30, N. Michigan 21
South Dakota 20, Missouri St. 13
St. John's (Minn.) 45, Carleton 16
St. Norbert 20, Eureka 7
St. Thomas (Minn.) 34, Valparaiso 7
Truman St. 52, McKendree 7
Wabash 49, Kenyon 25
Wartburg 81, Simpson 9
Wayne St. (Neb.) 31, Sioux Falls 24
Winona St. 45, Upper Iowa 7
Wis.-Oshkosh 45, Wis.-Stevens Pt 0
Wis.-Platteville 38, Wis.-Eau Claire 14
Wis.-Whitewater 16, Wis.-Stout 7
Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10
Youngstown St. 19, Illinois St. 17
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 38, Oklahoma 35
E. Texas Baptist 17, Sul Ross St. 14
East Central 16, Ark.-Monticello 0
Florida 41, Texas A&M 24
Hardin Simmons 31, Austin 3
Harding 37, SW Oklahoma 29
Henderson St. 51, Oklahoma Baptist 24
Incarnate Word 73, Houston Christian 20
Mary Hardin-Baylor 27, Howard Payne 24
Ouachita Baptist 40, SE Oklahoma 18
S. Nazarene 49, S. Arkansas 44
TCU 34, Texas Tech 24
Tulane 27, Tulsa 13
FAR WEST
Colorado Mesa 38, Chadron St. 37, OT
Colorado Mines 54, N.M. Highlands 16
Idaho 48, E. Washington 16
