EAST
Army 42, Colgate 17
Buffalo 34, Umass 7
Cornell 19, Lehigh 15
Dayton 24, Marist 7
Gallaudet 26, Dean 23
Keystone 41, Anna Maria 39
Maine 38, Monmouth (NJ) 28
Merrimack 54, Wagner 17
New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0
Penn 34, Columbia 14
RPI 16, Hobart 13
Rhode Island 17, Elon 10
Rochester 12, Buffalo St. 6
Sacred Heart 40, Stonehill 27
Salve Regina 28, W. New England 25
Shepherd 55, Millersville 17
St. Francis (Pa.) 57, LIU Brooklyn 7
Susquehanna 41, Gettysburg 7
Wilkes 28, Misericordia 0
Yale 29, Bucknell 9
SOUTH
Campbell 41, Robert Morris 10
Chattanooga 41, VMI 13
Davidson 28, Morehead St. 26
Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14
Mississippi 48, Auburn 34
NC A&T 45, Edward Waters 7
Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21
Tusculum 10, Virginia-Wise 9
Wofford 31, The Citadel 16
MIDWEST
Ball St. 25, Uconn 21
Bowling Green 17, Miami (Ohio) 13
Butler 26, Valparaiso 25
Cent. Michigan 28, Akron 21
Davenport 47, Wayne St. (Mich.) 43
Illinois 26, Minnesota 14
Michigan 41, Penn St. 17
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42
Texas 24, Iowa St. 21
