EAST

Army 42, Colgate 17

Buffalo 34, Umass 7

Cornell 19, Lehigh 15

Dayton 24, Marist 7

Gallaudet 26, Dean 23

Keystone 41, Anna Maria 39

Maine 38, Monmouth (NJ) 28

Merrimack 54, Wagner 17

New Hampshire 14, Dartmouth 0

Penn 34, Columbia 14

RPI 16, Hobart 13

Rhode Island 17, Elon 10

Rochester 12, Buffalo St. 6

Sacred Heart 40, Stonehill 27

Salve Regina 28, W. New England 25

Shepherd 55, Millersville 17

St. Francis (Pa.) 57, LIU Brooklyn 7

Susquehanna 41, Gettysburg 7

Wilkes 28, Misericordia 0

Yale 29, Bucknell 9

SOUTH

Campbell 41, Robert Morris 10

Chattanooga 41, VMI 13

Davidson 28, Morehead St. 26

Miami 20, Virginia Tech 14

Mississippi 48, Auburn 34

NC A&T 45, Edward Waters 7

Old Dominion 49, Coastal Carolina 21

Tusculum 10, Virginia-Wise 9

Wofford 31, The Citadel 16

MIDWEST

Ball St. 25, Uconn 21

Bowling Green 17, Miami (Ohio) 13

Butler 26, Valparaiso 25

Cent. Michigan 28, Akron 21

Davenport 47, Wayne St. (Mich.) 43

Illinois 26, Minnesota 14

Michigan 41, Penn St. 17

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 52, Kansas 42

Texas 24, Iowa St. 21

