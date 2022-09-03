EAST

Alfred St. 17, Misericordia 14

Assumption 3, Kutztown 0

Cortland 48, Wittenberg 28

Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20

Delaware 14, Navy 7

Delaware Valley 22, Westminster (Pa.) 8

Edinboro 10, Franklin Pierce 7

Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 0

Georgetown 43, Marist 12

Ithaca 51, Bridgewater (Mass.) 14

Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14

Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0

Maryland 31, Buffalo 10

Mass.-Dartmouth 35, Husson 14

Morrisville St. 10, Kean 0

Plymouth St. 20, Castleton 7

RPI 14, Dickinson 7

Rowan 42, Widener 20

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21

Uconn 28, CCSU 3

Wilkes 48, Keystone 21

SOUTH

Concord 27, Emory & Henry 20

NC State 21, East Carolina 20

North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61

Shorter 45, Brevard 6

Virginia 34, Richmond 17

W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38

MIDWEST

Albion 52, Carthage 0

Augustana (Ill.) 34, Rhodes 28

Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26

Davenport 20, Truman St. 19

DePauw 17, Rose Hulman 14

Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3

Kenyon 33, Bluffton 26

Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7

Mount Union 65, Defiance 0

Ohio Dominican 28, Findlay 14

Wabash 52, Hampden-Sydney 48

FAR WEST

Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you