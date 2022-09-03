EAST
Alfred St. 17, Misericordia 14
Assumption 3, Kutztown 0
Cortland 48, Wittenberg 28
Dayton 22, Robert Morris 20
Delaware 14, Navy 7
Delaware Valley 22, Westminster (Pa.) 8
Edinboro 10, Franklin Pierce 7
Endicott 27, St. Lawrence 0
Georgetown 43, Marist 12
Ithaca 51, Bridgewater (Mass.) 14
Johns Hopkins 54, Case Western 14
Lafayette 6, Sacred Heart 0
Maryland 31, Buffalo 10
Mass.-Dartmouth 35, Husson 14
Morrisville St. 10, Kean 0
Plymouth St. 20, Castleton 7
RPI 14, Dickinson 7
Rowan 42, Widener 20
Rutgers 22, Boston College 21
Uconn 28, CCSU 3
Wilkes 48, Keystone 21
SOUTH
Concord 27, Emory & Henry 20
NC State 21, East Carolina 20
North Carolina 63, Appalachian St. 61
Shorter 45, Brevard 6
Virginia 34, Richmond 17
W. Carolina 52, Charleston Southern 38
MIDWEST
Albion 52, Carthage 0
Augustana (Ill.) 34, Rhodes 28
Butler 31, St. Thomas (FL) 26
Davenport 20, Truman St. 19
DePauw 17, Rose Hulman 14
Iowa 7, S. Dakota St. 3
Kenyon 33, Bluffton 26
Michigan 51, Colorado St. 7
Mount Union 65, Defiance 0
Ohio Dominican 28, Findlay 14
Wabash 52, Hampden-Sydney 48
FAR WEST
Air Force 48, N. Iowa 17
