EAST
Army 44, Umass 7
Delaware Valley 39, Randolph Macon 32
East Carolina 49, Temple 46
Indiana (Pa.) 19, Ashland 13
Ithaca 31, Springfield 20
Kent St. 30, Buffalo 27, OT
Marshall 28, Georgia St. 23
Maryland 37, Rutgers 0
Shepherd 37, Slippery Rock 27
SOUTH
Furman 31, Elon 6
Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14
James Madison 47, Coastal Carolina 7
New Mexico St. 49, Liberty 14
Richmond 41, Davidson 0
South Alabama 27, Old Dominion 20
South Carolina 31, Clemson 30
W. Kentucky 32, FAU 31, OT
Wingate 23, Benedict 6
MIDWEST
Aurora 48, Alma 26
Ferris St. 17, Pittsburg St. 14
Grand Valley St. 13, NW Missouri St. 8
Michigan 45, Ohio St. 23
Mount Union 45, Utica 7
North Central 28, Carnegie Mellon 7
Wartburg 23, St. John's (Minn.) 20
SOUTHWEST
Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Trinity (Texas) 17
North Texas 21, Rice 17
West Virginia 24, Oklahoma St. 19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.