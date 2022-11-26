EAST

Army 44, Umass 7

Delaware Valley 39, Randolph Macon 32

East Carolina 49, Temple 46

Indiana (Pa.) 19, Ashland 13

Ithaca 31, Springfield 20

Kent St. 30, Buffalo 27, OT

Marshall 28, Georgia St. 23

Maryland 37, Rutgers 0

Shepherd 37, Slippery Rock 27

SOUTH

Furman 31, Elon 6

Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14

James Madison 47, Coastal Carolina 7

New Mexico St. 49, Liberty 14

Richmond 41, Davidson 0

South Alabama 27, Old Dominion 20

South Carolina 31, Clemson 30

W. Kentucky 32, FAU 31, OT

Wingate 23, Benedict 6

MIDWEST

Aurora 48, Alma 26

Ferris St. 17, Pittsburg St. 14

Grand Valley St. 13, NW Missouri St. 8

Michigan 45, Ohio St. 23

Mount Union 45, Utica 7

North Central 28, Carnegie Mellon 7

Wartburg 23, St. John's (Minn.) 20

SOUTHWEST

Mary Hardin-Baylor 24, Trinity (Texas) 17

North Texas 21, Rice 17

West Virginia 24, Oklahoma St. 19

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

