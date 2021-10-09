EAST

Alfred St. 35, SUNY Maritime 20

Amherst 17, Middlebury 10

Bentley 26, Pace 0

Bridgewater (Mass.) 49, Worcester St. 13

Brown 31, Colgate 10

California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 17

Castleton 21, Dean 13

Catholic 30, WPI 7

Charleston (WV) 20, Glenville St. 9

Columbia 22, CCSU 20

Concord 20, West Liberty 16

Cortland 31, Brockport 10

Dartmouth 24, Yale 17, OT

Delaware St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 6

Delaware Valley 48, Kings (Pa.) 15

Duquesne 39, Bryant 34

East Stroudsburg 27, Millersville 7

Elon 33, Maine 23

Endicott 45, W. New England 21

FDU-Florham 33, Lebanon Valley 27, 2OT

Fordham 56, Wagner 7

Gallaudet 34, Keystone 14

Grove City 56, Geneva 7

Harvard 24, Cornell 10

Husson 21, Curry 14

Indiana (Pa.) 58, Clarion 21

Ithaca 37, Rochester 14

Kean 24, Rowan 17

Kutztown 34, Bloomsburg 7

Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0

Lycoming 44, Misericordia 16

Marist 34, Stetson 3

Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13, OT

Mass.-Dartmouth 26, Mass. Maritime 10

Merchant Marine 49, Norwich 14

Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13

New Haven 56, St. Anselm 7

Penn 20, Lehigh 0

Plymouth St. 16, W. Connecticut 13

Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28

RPI 24, Buffalo St. 16

Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15

SMU 31, Navy 24

Sacred Heart 20, Merrimack 10

Seton Hill 19, Mercyhurst 17

Shepherd 75, Lock Haven 21

Shippensburg 34, West Chester 18

Slippery Rock 49, Edinboro 13

St. Francis (Pa.) 55, LIU Brooklyn 10

St. John Fisher 28, Morrisville St. 23

Stonehill 25, American International 0

Towson 21, Stony Brook 14

Trinity (Conn.) 34, Hamilton 7

Umass 27, Uconn 13

Union (NY) 37, St. Lawrence 7

W. Virginia St. 38, WV Wesleyan 3

Washington & Jefferson 63, St. Vincent 22

Wesleyan (Conn.) 38, Bowdoin 35

Widener 37, Alvernia 7

Wilkes 31, Albright 28

William Paterson 48, Christopher Newport 28

SOUTH

Berry 49, Millsaps 21

Bowie St. 14, Chowan 3

Brevard 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0

Catawba 33, Carson-Newman 27

Fayetteville St. 15, Shaw 12

Ferrum 14, Bridgewater (Va.) 10

Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0

Florida St. 35, North Carolina 25

Fort Valley St. 35, Central St. (Ohio) 14

Furman 42, Wofford 20

Georgia 34, Auburn 10

Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27

Huntingdon 48, S. Virginia 20

Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15

Lenoir-Rhyne 38, Tusculum 31

Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13

Livingstone 21, St. Augustines 7

Mars Hill 40, Barton 32

Methodist 34, Lagrange 17

Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51

Morehead St. 38, Presbyterian 30

NC A&T 38, North Alabama 34

NC Wesleyan 21, Greensboro 0

Newberry 37, Virginia-Wise 14

Randolph Macon 34, Emory & Henry 31

SE Louisiana 58, Nicholls 48

Shenandoah 52, Guilford 25

Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20

Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16

UAB 31, FAU 14

UNC-Pembroke 34, Wheeling Jesuit 28

VMI 37, Chattanooga 34, OT

Villanova 28, James Madison 27

Virginia 34, Louisville 33

Virginia Union 32, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Washington & Lee 42, Apprentice 13

West Alabama 44, Shorter 7

West Georgia 40, Mississippi College 21

William & Mary 31, Albany (NY) 24

Wingate 35, Limestone 17

Winston-Salem 26, Johnson C. Smith 12

MIDWEST

Akron 35, Bowling Green 20

Alma 28, Kalamazoo 3

Augustana (SD) 37, Upper Iowa 20

Ball St. 45, W. Michigan 20

Bemidji St. 42, Concordia (St.P.) 14

Bethel (Minn. ) 49, Hamline 7

Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27

Concordia (Moor.) 34, Macalester 27

Cornell (Iowa) 35, Lawrence 24

Davenport 18, N. Michigan 13

Dayton 28, Drake 10

Dubuque 31, Nebraska Wesleyan 14

E. Michigan 13, Miami (Ohio) 12

Elmhurst 28, Millikin 7

Greenville 35, Northwestern (Minn.) 23

Gustavus Adolphus 72, St. Scholastica 7

Heidelberg 44, Marietta 21

Hillsdale 20, Walsh 3

Indiana St. 37, W. Illinois 27

John Carroll 38, Capital 7

Knox 42, Beloit 0

Lake Forest 48, Illinois College 13

Lindenwood (Mo.) 33, Quincy 28

Manchester 22, Defiance 0

Martin Luther 35, Crown (Minn.) 18

Minn.-Morris 41, Finlandia 20

Mount St. Joseph 28, Franklin 14

N. Dakota St. 34, N. Iowa 20

N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20

NW Missouri St. 20, Pittsburg St. 19

North Central 64, Carthage 13

Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Frostburg St. 21

Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17

Ohio Wesleyan 34, Hiram 17

Ripon 52, Grinnell 8

Rockford 35, Concordia (Ill.) 13

Rose Hulman 31, Hanover 21

S. Illinois 42, S. Dakota St. 41, OT

S.D. Mines 42, Fort Lewis 7

San Diego 52, Butler 21

St. John's (Minn.) 50, Augsburg 0

St. Norbert 68, Wis. Lutheran 0

St. Olaf 23, Carleton 14

Truman St. 38, Missouri S&T 21

Wabash 49, Oberlin 20

Washburn 23, Fort Hays St. 20, OT

Washington (Mo.) 38, Illinois Wesleyan 22

Wayne St. (Neb.) 35, Minnesota St. 24

Wheaton (Ill.) 45, Augustana (Ill.) 0

Wis.-Whitewater 65, Wis.-Platteville 21

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 45, West Virginia 20

Oklahoma 55, Texas 48

Ouachita Baptist 30, SW Oklahoma 10

Sam Houston St. 41, Lamar 7

Trinity (Texas) 27, Centre 7

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 32, San Jose St. 14

Idaho St. 27, UC Davis 17

Montana 31, Dixie St. 14

Redlands 51, La Verne 7

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

