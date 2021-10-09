EAST
Alfred St. 35, SUNY Maritime 20
Amherst 17, Middlebury 10
Bentley 26, Pace 0
Bridgewater (Mass.) 49, Worcester St. 13
Brown 31, Colgate 10
California (Pa.) 38, Gannon 17
Castleton 21, Dean 13
Catholic 30, WPI 7
Charleston (WV) 20, Glenville St. 9
Columbia 22, CCSU 20
Concord 20, West Liberty 16
Cortland 31, Brockport 10
Dartmouth 24, Yale 17, OT
Delaware St. 56, Va. Lynchburg 6
Delaware Valley 48, Kings (Pa.) 15
Duquesne 39, Bryant 34
East Stroudsburg 27, Millersville 7
Elon 33, Maine 23
Endicott 45, W. New England 21
FDU-Florham 33, Lebanon Valley 27, 2OT
Fordham 56, Wagner 7
Gallaudet 34, Keystone 14
Grove City 56, Geneva 7
Harvard 24, Cornell 10
Husson 21, Curry 14
Indiana (Pa.) 58, Clarion 21
Ithaca 37, Rochester 14
Kean 24, Rowan 17
Kutztown 34, Bloomsburg 7
Lafayette 27, Bucknell 0
Lycoming 44, Misericordia 16
Marist 34, Stetson 3
Marshall 20, Old Dominion 13, OT
Mass.-Dartmouth 26, Mass. Maritime 10
Merchant Marine 49, Norwich 14
Michigan St. 31, Rutgers 13
New Haven 56, St. Anselm 7
Penn 20, Lehigh 0
Plymouth St. 16, W. Connecticut 13
Princeton 31, Monmouth (NJ) 28
RPI 24, Buffalo St. 16
Rhode Island 22, Delaware 15
SMU 31, Navy 24
Sacred Heart 20, Merrimack 10
Seton Hill 19, Mercyhurst 17
Shepherd 75, Lock Haven 21
Shippensburg 34, West Chester 18
Slippery Rock 49, Edinboro 13
St. Francis (Pa.) 55, LIU Brooklyn 10
St. John Fisher 28, Morrisville St. 23
Stonehill 25, American International 0
Towson 21, Stony Brook 14
Trinity (Conn.) 34, Hamilton 7
Umass 27, Uconn 13
Union (NY) 37, St. Lawrence 7
W. Virginia St. 38, WV Wesleyan 3
Washington & Jefferson 63, St. Vincent 22
Wesleyan (Conn.) 38, Bowdoin 35
Widener 37, Alvernia 7
Wilkes 31, Albright 28
William Paterson 48, Christopher Newport 28
SOUTH
Berry 49, Millsaps 21
Bowie St. 14, Chowan 3
Brevard 31, Maryville (Tenn.) 0
Catawba 33, Carson-Newman 27
Fayetteville St. 15, Shaw 12
Ferrum 14, Bridgewater (Va.) 10
Florida 42, Vanderbilt 0
Florida St. 35, North Carolina 25
Fort Valley St. 35, Central St. (Ohio) 14
Furman 42, Wofford 20
Georgia 34, Auburn 10
Georgia Tech 31, Duke 27
Huntingdon 48, S. Virginia 20
Kennesaw St. 34, Hampton 15
Lenoir-Rhyne 38, Tusculum 31
Liberty 41, Middle Tennessee 13
Livingstone 21, St. Augustines 7
Mars Hill 40, Barton 32
Methodist 34, Lagrange 17
Mississippi 52, Arkansas 51
Morehead St. 38, Presbyterian 30
NC A&T 38, North Alabama 34
NC Wesleyan 21, Greensboro 0
Newberry 37, Virginia-Wise 14
Randolph Macon 34, Emory & Henry 31
SE Louisiana 58, Nicholls 48
Shenandoah 52, Guilford 25
Tennessee 45, South Carolina 20
Tennessee Tech 27, NC Central 16
UAB 31, FAU 14
UNC-Pembroke 34, Wheeling Jesuit 28
VMI 37, Chattanooga 34, OT
Villanova 28, James Madison 27
Virginia 34, Louisville 33
Virginia Union 32, Lincoln (Pa.) 0
Washington & Lee 42, Apprentice 13
West Alabama 44, Shorter 7
West Georgia 40, Mississippi College 21
William & Mary 31, Albany (NY) 24
Wingate 35, Limestone 17
Winston-Salem 26, Johnson C. Smith 12
MIDWEST
Akron 35, Bowling Green 20
Alma 28, Kalamazoo 3
Augustana (SD) 37, Upper Iowa 20
Ball St. 45, W. Michigan 20
Bemidji St. 42, Concordia (St.P.) 14
Bethel (Minn. ) 49, Hamline 7
Cent. Michigan 30, Ohio 27
Concordia (Moor.) 34, Macalester 27
Cornell (Iowa) 35, Lawrence 24
Davenport 18, N. Michigan 13
Dayton 28, Drake 10
Dubuque 31, Nebraska Wesleyan 14
E. Michigan 13, Miami (Ohio) 12
Elmhurst 28, Millikin 7
Greenville 35, Northwestern (Minn.) 23
Gustavus Adolphus 72, St. Scholastica 7
Heidelberg 44, Marietta 21
Hillsdale 20, Walsh 3
Indiana St. 37, W. Illinois 27
John Carroll 38, Capital 7
Knox 42, Beloit 0
Lake Forest 48, Illinois College 13
Lindenwood (Mo.) 33, Quincy 28
Manchester 22, Defiance 0
Martin Luther 35, Crown (Minn.) 18
Minn.-Morris 41, Finlandia 20
Mount St. Joseph 28, Franklin 14
N. Dakota St. 34, N. Iowa 20
N. Illinois 22, Toledo 20
NW Missouri St. 20, Pittsburg St. 19
North Central 64, Carthage 13
Notre Dame (Ohio) 23, Frostburg St. 21
Ohio St. 66, Maryland 17
Ohio Wesleyan 34, Hiram 17
Ripon 52, Grinnell 8
Rockford 35, Concordia (Ill.) 13
Rose Hulman 31, Hanover 21
S. Illinois 42, S. Dakota St. 41, OT
S.D. Mines 42, Fort Lewis 7
San Diego 52, Butler 21
St. John's (Minn.) 50, Augsburg 0
St. Norbert 68, Wis. Lutheran 0
St. Olaf 23, Carleton 14
Truman St. 38, Missouri S&T 21
Wabash 49, Oberlin 20
Washburn 23, Fort Hays St. 20, OT
Washington (Mo.) 38, Illinois Wesleyan 22
Wayne St. (Neb.) 35, Minnesota St. 24
Wheaton (Ill.) 45, Augustana (Ill.) 0
Wis.-Whitewater 65, Wis.-Platteville 21
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 0
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 45, West Virginia 20
Oklahoma 55, Texas 48
Ouachita Baptist 30, SW Oklahoma 10
Sam Houston St. 41, Lamar 7
Trinity (Texas) 27, Centre 7
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 32, San Jose St. 14
Idaho St. 27, UC Davis 17
Montana 31, Dixie St. 14
Redlands 51, La Verne 7