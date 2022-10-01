EAST
Assumption 28, S. Connecticut 14
Bentley 41, Franklin Pierce 0
Bluefield State 22, Apprentice 19
Boston College 34, Louisville 33
Catholic 42, MIT 7
Christopher Newport 20, Rowan 14
Cornell 34, Colgate 31
Delaware Valley 26, Stevenson 7
Endicott 20, Husson 0
Fairmont St. 10, Concord 9
Fordham 59, Georgetown 38
Gallaudet 52, Keystone 44
Gannon 21, Seton Hill 10
Georgia St. 31, Army 14
Glenville St. 35, West Liberty 14
Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21
Mass. Maritime 20, Westfield St. 9
McDaniel 21, Dickinson 13
Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23
Middlebury 20, Bowdoin 10
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7
Moravian 51, Juniata 7
Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10
Pace 45, Post 6
Plymouth St. 14, Framingham St. 9
Princeton 24, Columbia 6
Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14
St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13
St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24
Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20
Trinity (Conn.) 20, Amherst 3
Villanova 45, Maine 20
W. New England 47, Nichols 14
Wesleyan (Conn.) 49, Hamilton 14
Wheeling Jesuit 37, WV Wesleyan 0
Wilkes 27, Albright 0
William Paterson 22, Kean 15
Yale 34, Howard 26
SOUTH
Campbell 48, NC Central 18
Carson-Newman 24, Newberry 14
Davidson 31, Butler 0
East Carolina 48, South Florida 28
Elon 30, Richmond 27, 2OT
Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28, OT
James Madison 40, Texas State 13
Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27, OT
Memphis 24, Temple 3
Mercer 42, Wofford 7
Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19
Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10
Samford 34, Furman 27
Shenandoah 20, Ferrum 0
Trinity (Texas) 28, Hendrix 7
MIDWEST
Albion 48, Kalamazoo 6
Ball St. 44, N. Illinois 38, 2OT
Davenport 52, Michigan Tech 38
Dayton 27, Drake 14
E. Michigan 20, Umass 13
Ferris St. 38, Findlay 7
Greenville 30, Martin Luther 27
Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10
Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28
Michigan 27, Iowa 14
N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14
North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31
Notre Dame (Ohio) 49, Charleston (WV) 24
Ohio Dominican 21, Walsh 0
Ohio Wesleyan 35, Wooster 7
Purdue 20, Minnesota 10
Ripon 23, Illinois College 21
SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28
Wabash 42, Wittenberg 35
Wis.-River Falls 56, Wis.-Stevens Pt 3
SOUTHWEST
TCU 55, Oklahoma 24
FAR WEST
Air Force 13, Navy 10
Utah 42, Oregon St. 16
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.