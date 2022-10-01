EAST

Assumption 28, S. Connecticut 14

Bentley 41, Franklin Pierce 0

Bluefield State 22, Apprentice 19

Boston College 34, Louisville 33

Catholic 42, MIT 7

Christopher Newport 20, Rowan 14

Cornell 34, Colgate 31

Delaware Valley 26, Stevenson 7

Endicott 20, Husson 0

Fairmont St. 10, Concord 9

Fordham 59, Georgetown 38

Gallaudet 52, Keystone 44

Gannon 21, Seton Hill 10

Georgia St. 31, Army 14

Glenville St. 35, West Liberty 14

Holy Cross 30, Harvard 21

Mass. Maritime 20, Westfield St. 9

McDaniel 21, Dickinson 13

Merrimack 24, LIU Brooklyn 23

Middlebury 20, Bowdoin 10

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Lehigh 7

Moravian 51, Juniata 7

Morgan St. 44, Va. Lynchburg 10

Pace 45, Post 6

Plymouth St. 14, Framingham St. 9

Princeton 24, Columbia 6

Sacred Heart 31, Norfolk St. 14

St. Francis (Pa.) 39, CCSU 13

St. Thomas (Minn.) 38, Marist 24

Stonehill 24, Duquesne 20

Trinity (Conn.) 20, Amherst 3

Villanova 45, Maine 20

W. New England 47, Nichols 14

Wesleyan (Conn.) 49, Hamilton 14

Wheeling Jesuit 37, WV Wesleyan 0

Wilkes 27, Albright 0

William Paterson 22, Kean 15

Yale 34, Howard 26

SOUTH

Campbell 48, NC Central 18

Carson-Newman 24, Newberry 14

Davidson 31, Butler 0

East Carolina 48, South Florida 28

Elon 30, Richmond 27, 2OT

Jacksonville St. 35, Kennesaw St. 28, OT

James Madison 40, Texas State 13

Lane 28, Tennessee St. 27, OT

Memphis 24, Temple 3

Mercer 42, Wofford 7

Mississippi 22, Kentucky 19

Morehead St. 14, Presbyterian 10

Samford 34, Furman 27

Shenandoah 20, Ferrum 0

Trinity (Texas) 28, Hendrix 7

MIDWEST

Albion 48, Kalamazoo 6

Ball St. 44, N. Illinois 38, 2OT

Davenport 52, Michigan Tech 38

Dayton 27, Drake 14

E. Michigan 20, Umass 13

Ferris St. 38, Findlay 7

Greenville 30, Martin Luther 27

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

Kansas St. 37, Texas Tech 28

Michigan 27, Iowa 14

N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 14

North Dakota 48, Missouri St. 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 49, Charleston (WV) 24

Ohio Dominican 21, Walsh 0

Ohio Wesleyan 35, Wooster 7

Purdue 20, Minnesota 10

Ripon 23, Illinois College 21

SE Missouri 49, Lindenwood (Mo.) 28

Wabash 42, Wittenberg 35

Wis.-River Falls 56, Wis.-Stevens Pt 3

SOUTHWEST

TCU 55, Oklahoma 24

FAR WEST

Air Force 13, Navy 10

Utah 42, Oregon St. 16

