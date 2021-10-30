EAST

Alfred St. 38, Keystone 7

Bentley 24, Franklin Pierce 14

Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

Brockport 41, Buffalo St. 16

CCSU 49, Merrimack 21

Carnegie Mellon 34, St. Vincent 7

Case Western 30, Thiel 12

Colgate 33, Bucknell 10

Cortland 47, Alfred 3

Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Endicott 19, New England 17

FDU-Florham 42, Albright 35

Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12

Husson 14, Nichols 12

Johns Hopkins 38, Susquehanna 17

LIU Brooklyn 28, Wagner 14

Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23

MIT 21, Coast Guard 7

Maine 45, Rhode Island 24

Maryland 38, Indiana 35

Mercyhurst 38, Clarion 20

Miami 38, Pittsburgh 34

Middlebury 42, Bowdoin 35

Misericordia 24, Kings (Pa.) 17

Montclair St. 20, Rowan 7

New Haven 16, Assumption 10

Penn 45, Brown 17

Plymouth St. 17, Westfield St. 7

RPI 14, Ithaca 11

Richmond 35, New Hampshire 21

Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35

SUNY Maritime 31, Dean 27

Salisbury 84, Christopher Newport 14

Slippery Rock 63, Gannon 21

St. Lawrence 34, Rochester 10

Stevenson 35, Alvernia 6

Stonehill 19, Pace 8

Towson 38, Albany (NY) 24

UCF 49, Temple 7

Utica 20, Morrisville St. 3

W. Virginia St. 38, Glenville St. 27

Washington & Jefferson 28, Grove City 24

West Virginia 38, Iowa St. 31

Westminster (Pa.) 42, Bethany (WV) 6

Wheeling Jesuit 15, Concord 14

William & Mary 31, Villanova 18

William Paterson 20, Kean 6

Wittenberg 29, Allegheny 19

Yale 37, Columbia 30

SOUTH

Cent. Arkansas 38, Jacksonville St. 14

Charleston Southern 27, Campbell 14

Chattanooga 13, Furman 3

Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12

Davidson 29, Morehead St. 22

E. Kentucky 42, Lamar 10

James Madison 45, Elon 21

Johnson C. Smith 34, St. Augustines 13

Kennesaw St. 34, Gardner-Webb 30

Liberty 62, Umass 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0

Mercer 34, The Citadel 7

Monmouth (NJ) 35, NC A&T 16

Nicholls 42, Northwestern St. 21

Stetson 56, Presbyterian 14

VMI 46, Samford 45

Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17

W. Carolina 41, Wofford 21

Washington & Lee 30, Emory & Henry 28

West Alabama 31, North Greenville 14

MIDWEST

Ashland 28, Hillsdale 17

Dayton 38, Butler 31

DePauw 27, Denison 10

Findlay 49, Walsh 0

Frostburg St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7

Lane 16, Central St. (Ohio) 14

Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33

Notre Dame (Ohio) 45, Fairmont St. 0

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

S. Dakota St. 47, Youngstown St. 16

Saginaw Valley St. 24, Davenport 3

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Wooster 51, Hiram 14

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 31, Texas 24

Mary Hardin-Baylor 29, Belhaven 0

FAR WEST

Montana 20, S. Utah 19

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you