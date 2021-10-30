EAST
Alfred St. 38, Keystone 7
Bentley 24, Franklin Pierce 14
Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44
Brockport 41, Buffalo St. 16
CCSU 49, Merrimack 21
Carnegie Mellon 34, St. Vincent 7
Case Western 30, Thiel 12
Colgate 33, Bucknell 10
Cortland 47, Alfred 3
Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17
Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10
Endicott 19, New England 17
FDU-Florham 42, Albright 35
Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12
Husson 14, Nichols 12
Johns Hopkins 38, Susquehanna 17
LIU Brooklyn 28, Wagner 14
Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23
MIT 21, Coast Guard 7
Maine 45, Rhode Island 24
Maryland 38, Indiana 35
Mercyhurst 38, Clarion 20
Miami 38, Pittsburgh 34
Middlebury 42, Bowdoin 35
Misericordia 24, Kings (Pa.) 17
Montclair St. 20, Rowan 7
New Haven 16, Assumption 10
Penn 45, Brown 17
Plymouth St. 17, Westfield St. 7
RPI 14, Ithaca 11
Richmond 35, New Hampshire 21
Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35
SUNY Maritime 31, Dean 27
Salisbury 84, Christopher Newport 14
Slippery Rock 63, Gannon 21
St. Lawrence 34, Rochester 10
Stevenson 35, Alvernia 6
Stonehill 19, Pace 8
Towson 38, Albany (NY) 24
UCF 49, Temple 7
Utica 20, Morrisville St. 3
W. Virginia St. 38, Glenville St. 27
Washington & Jefferson 28, Grove City 24
West Virginia 38, Iowa St. 31
Westminster (Pa.) 42, Bethany (WV) 6
Wheeling Jesuit 15, Concord 14
William & Mary 31, Villanova 18
William Paterson 20, Kean 6
Wittenberg 29, Allegheny 19
Yale 37, Columbia 30
SOUTH
Cent. Arkansas 38, Jacksonville St. 14
Charleston Southern 27, Campbell 14
Chattanooga 13, Furman 3
Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12
Davidson 29, Morehead St. 22
E. Kentucky 42, Lamar 10
James Madison 45, Elon 21
Johnson C. Smith 34, St. Augustines 13
Kennesaw St. 34, Gardner-Webb 30
Liberty 62, Umass 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0
Mercer 34, The Citadel 7
Monmouth (NJ) 35, NC A&T 16
Nicholls 42, Northwestern St. 21
Stetson 56, Presbyterian 14
VMI 46, Samford 45
Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17
W. Carolina 41, Wofford 21
Washington & Lee 30, Emory & Henry 28
West Alabama 31, North Greenville 14
MIDWEST
Ashland 28, Hillsdale 17
Dayton 38, Butler 31
DePauw 27, Denison 10
Findlay 49, Walsh 0
Frostburg St. 45, Alderson-Broaddus 7
Lane 16, Central St. (Ohio) 14
Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33
Notre Dame (Ohio) 45, Fairmont St. 0
Rutgers 20, Illinois 14
S. Dakota St. 47, Youngstown St. 16
Saginaw Valley St. 24, Davenport 3
Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Wooster 51, Hiram 14
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 31, Texas 24
Mary Hardin-Baylor 29, Belhaven 0
FAR WEST
Montana 20, S. Utah 19