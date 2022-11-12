EAST
Albany (NY) 23, Maine 21
Alfred St. 48, SUNY Maritime 21
Bates 19, Hamilton 14
Bridgewater (Mass.) 10, Mass. Maritime 0
Brockport 16, Alfred 7
Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21, OT
California (Pa.) 31, East Stroudsburg 7
Columbia 31, Brown 24, OT
Cornell 17, Dartmouth 13
Edinboro 26, Lock Haven 13
Endicott 26, W. New England 21
FDU-Florham 31, Alvernia 7
Fordham 45, Lafayette 10
Franklin & Marshall 31, Gettysburg 14
Frostburg St. 28, West Liberty 23
Glenville St. 27, WV Wesleyan 14
Grove City 66, Thiel 6
Harvard 37, Penn 14
Hobart 27, Rochester 7
Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29
Howard 28, SC State 14
Ithaca 34, Cortland 17
Johns Hopkins 44, McDaniel 7
Keystone 45, Dean 44, OT
Kutztown 23, Slippery Rock 21
LIU Brooklyn 34, Stonehill 28
Lebanon Valley 41, Albright 24
Lehigh 36, Colgate 33
MIT 21, WPI 14
Mass.-Dartmouth 46, Plymouth St. 21
Merchant Marine 41, Coast Guard 33
Merrimack 20, CCSU 14
Millersville 14, Seton Hill 10
Morgan St. 37, Delaware St. 7
Morrisville St. 38, Hartwick 12
Muhlenberg 37, Moravian 10
New Hampshire 31, Rhode Island 28
New Haven 54, S. Connecticut 14
Nichols 49, Curry 28
Notre Dame 35, Navy 32
Penn St. 30, Maryland 0
RPI 23, Union (NY) 13
Richmond 21, Delaware 13
Sacred Heart 38, Wagner 28
Salve Regina 24, Husson 10
Shippensburg 35, Gannon 28, OT
Springfield 35, Catholic 21
St. Anselm 27, American International 20
St. Francis (Pa.) 51, Duquesne 14
St. Vincent 36, Bethany (WV) 7
Susquehanna 66, Juniata 15
Towson 21, Stony Brook 17
Trinity (Conn.) 31, Wesleyan (Conn.) 14
Tufts 65, Middlebury 34
Uconn 36, Liberty 33
Ursinus 38, Dickinson 14
Utica 35, St. John Fisher 21
Valparaiso 45, Marist 24
W. Virginia St. 42, Charleston (WV) 35
Washington & Jefferson 56, Waynesburg 0
West Chester 36, Clarion 27
West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20
Westfield St. 50, Fitchburg St. 0
Westminster (Pa.) 49, Geneva 0
Wilkes 58, Kings (Pa.) 42
William Paterson 17, Montclair St. 14
Williams 20, Amherst 10
Yale 24, Princeton 20
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 17, Bethune-Cookman 14
Austin Peay 31, Kennesaw St. 14
Averett 24, Ferrum 20
Berry 55, Hendrix 8
Bridgewater (Va.) 64, Guilford 22
Carson-Newman 61, Catawba 23
Centre 57, Millsaps 3
Clemson 31, Louisville 10
Duke 24, Virginia Tech 7
Elon 38, Hampton 24
Florida A&M 21, Alabama St. 14
Furman 23, Mercer 13
Gardner-Webb 42, Campbell 35
Jacksonville St. 42, E. Kentucky 17
James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 34, Tusculum 14
Limestone 45, Emory & Henry 27
Louisiana-Monroe 31, Georgia St. 28
Maryville (Tenn.) 25, Belhaven 22
Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14
Middle Tennessee 24, Charlotte 14
Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9
NC A&T 20, Charleston Southern 10
NC Central 48, Norfolk St. 14
Newberry 27, Mars Hill 24
Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7
Randolph Macon 38, Hampden-Sydney 17
SMU 41, South Florida 23
Samford 35, Chattanooga 24
Southern U. 27, MVSU 7
Tennessee 66, Missouri 24
The Citadel 66, Va. Lynchburg 0
Troy 10, Army 9
UAB 41, North Texas 21
Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21
W. Carolina 20, ETSU 17
W. Kentucky 45, Rice 10
William & Mary 45, Villanova 12
Wofford 34, VMI 16
MIDWEST
Adrian 28, Olivet 0
Ashland 41, Kentucky Wesleyan 10
Aurora 42, Concordia (Wis.) 0
Carleton 17, Concordia (Moor.) 14
Concordia (St.P.) 19, Minot St. 11
Cornell (Iowa) 45, Grinnell 6
Dayton 49, Morehead St. 27
Defiance 17, Bluffton 14
Denison 49, Kenyon 12
Drake 27, Butler 24
Ferris St. 40, Wayne St. (Mich.) 14
Findlay 27, Tiffin 25
Grand Valley St. 49, Davenport 7
Greenville 43, Minn.-Morris 25
Hanover 24, Franklin 3
Heidelberg 44, Capital 30
Illinois College 65, Beloit 13
Indiana St. 21, W. Illinois 0
Lindenwood (Mo.) 63, McKendree 35
Luther 35, Nebraska Wesleyan 28
Marietta 38, Muskingum 23
Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 21
Millikin 17, Carthage 6
Minn. Duluth 28, Northern St. 7
Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3
Minnesota St. 40, Winona St. 13
Missouri St. 25, Youngstown St. 22
Missouri Western 41, Lincoln (Mo.) 0
Monmouth (Ill.) 56, Knox 0
Mount St. Joseph 40, Rose Hulman 31
N. Dakota St. 21, S. Illinois 18
N. Michigan 33, Lake Erie 11
NW Missouri St. 27, Emporia St. 21
North Dakota 28, South Dakota 19
Northwestern (Minn.) 31, Martin Luther 9
Northwood (Mich.) 34, Walsh 14
Ohio Dominican 20, Hillsdale 10
Ohio St. 56, Indiana 14
Ohio Wesleyan 47, Hiram 21
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Ripon 82, Lawrence 0
S. Dakota St. 31, Illinois St. 7
SE Missouri 31, E. Illinois 7
Saginaw Valley St. 35, Michigan Tech 30
Sioux Falls 50, Upper Iowa 6
St. John's (Minn.) 28, Bethel (Minn. ) 10
St. Norbert 54, Concordia (Ill.) 0
St. Thomas (Minn.) 23, Stetson 0
Trine 42, Kalamazoo 19
Wartburg 19, Coe 14
Washington (Mo.) 37, Carroll (Wis.) 7
Wayne St. (Neb.) 10, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7
Wittenberg 56, Hilbert 8
Wooster 56, Oberlin 13
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 45, Sam Houston St. 28
Arkansas St. 35, Umass 33
Hardin Simmons 45, Texas Lutheran 16
Houston 43, Temple 36
Howard Payne 23, Austin 20
LSU 13, Arkansas 10
Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 3
McNeese St. 21, Houston Christian 10
Oklahoma St. 20, Iowa St. 14
Prairie View 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24
Trinity (Texas) 38, Sewanee 0
UTSA 51, Louisiana Tech 7
FAR WEST
Air Force 35, New Mexico 3
Colorado Mines 80, Fort Lewis 0
Montana 63, E. Washington 7
Mount Union 23, Baldwin Wallace 21
N. Colorado 21, N. Arizona 20
New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14
S. Utah 55, Lincoln Oaklanders 0
Utah Tech 34, Tarleton St. 28
Weber St. 45, Idaho St. 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.