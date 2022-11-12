EAST

Albany (NY) 23, Maine 21

Alfred St. 48, SUNY Maritime 21

Bates 19, Hamilton 14

Bridgewater (Mass.) 10, Mass. Maritime 0

Brockport 16, Alfred 7

Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21, OT

California (Pa.) 31, East Stroudsburg 7

Columbia 31, Brown 24, OT

Cornell 17, Dartmouth 13

Edinboro 26, Lock Haven 13

Endicott 26, W. New England 21

FDU-Florham 31, Alvernia 7

Fordham 45, Lafayette 10

Franklin & Marshall 31, Gettysburg 14

Frostburg St. 28, West Liberty 23

Glenville St. 27, WV Wesleyan 14

Grove City 66, Thiel 6

Harvard 37, Penn 14

Hobart 27, Rochester 7

Holy Cross 36, Bryant 29

Howard 28, SC State 14

Ithaca 34, Cortland 17

Johns Hopkins 44, McDaniel 7

Keystone 45, Dean 44, OT

Kutztown 23, Slippery Rock 21

LIU Brooklyn 34, Stonehill 28

Lebanon Valley 41, Albright 24

Lehigh 36, Colgate 33

MIT 21, WPI 14

Mass.-Dartmouth 46, Plymouth St. 21

Merchant Marine 41, Coast Guard 33

Merrimack 20, CCSU 14

Millersville 14, Seton Hill 10

Morgan St. 37, Delaware St. 7

Morrisville St. 38, Hartwick 12

Muhlenberg 37, Moravian 10

New Hampshire 31, Rhode Island 28

New Haven 54, S. Connecticut 14

Nichols 49, Curry 28

Notre Dame 35, Navy 32

Penn St. 30, Maryland 0

RPI 23, Union (NY) 13

Richmond 21, Delaware 13

Sacred Heart 38, Wagner 28

Salve Regina 24, Husson 10

Shippensburg 35, Gannon 28, OT

Springfield 35, Catholic 21

St. Anselm 27, American International 20

St. Francis (Pa.) 51, Duquesne 14

St. Vincent 36, Bethany (WV) 7

Susquehanna 66, Juniata 15

Towson 21, Stony Brook 17

Trinity (Conn.) 31, Wesleyan (Conn.) 14

Tufts 65, Middlebury 34

Uconn 36, Liberty 33

Ursinus 38, Dickinson 14

Utica 35, St. John Fisher 21

Valparaiso 45, Marist 24

W. Virginia St. 42, Charleston (WV) 35

Washington & Jefferson 56, Waynesburg 0

West Chester 36, Clarion 27

West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20

Westfield St. 50, Fitchburg St. 0

Westminster (Pa.) 49, Geneva 0

Wilkes 58, Kings (Pa.) 42

William Paterson 17, Montclair St. 14

Williams 20, Amherst 10

Yale 24, Princeton 20

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 17, Bethune-Cookman 14

Austin Peay 31, Kennesaw St. 14

Averett 24, Ferrum 20

Berry 55, Hendrix 8

Bridgewater (Va.) 64, Guilford 22

Carson-Newman 61, Catawba 23

Centre 57, Millsaps 3

Clemson 31, Louisville 10

Duke 24, Virginia Tech 7

Elon 38, Hampton 24

Florida A&M 21, Alabama St. 14

Furman 23, Mercer 13

Gardner-Webb 42, Campbell 35

Jacksonville St. 42, E. Kentucky 17

James Madison 37, Old Dominion 3

Lenoir-Rhyne 34, Tusculum 14

Limestone 45, Emory & Henry 27

Louisiana-Monroe 31, Georgia St. 28

Maryville (Tenn.) 25, Belhaven 22

Miami 35, Georgia Tech 14

Middle Tennessee 24, Charlotte 14

Murray St. 27, Robert Morris 9

NC A&T 20, Charleston Southern 10

NC Central 48, Norfolk St. 14

Newberry 27, Mars Hill 24

Pittsburgh 37, Virginia 7

Randolph Macon 38, Hampden-Sydney 17

SMU 41, South Florida 23

Samford 35, Chattanooga 24

Southern U. 27, MVSU 7

Tennessee 66, Missouri 24

The Citadel 66, Va. Lynchburg 0

Troy 10, Army 9

UAB 41, North Texas 21

Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21

W. Carolina 20, ETSU 17

W. Kentucky 45, Rice 10

William & Mary 45, Villanova 12

Wofford 34, VMI 16

MIDWEST

Adrian 28, Olivet 0

Ashland 41, Kentucky Wesleyan 10

Aurora 42, Concordia (Wis.) 0

Carleton 17, Concordia (Moor.) 14

Concordia (St.P.) 19, Minot St. 11

Cornell (Iowa) 45, Grinnell 6

Dayton 49, Morehead St. 27

Defiance 17, Bluffton 14

Denison 49, Kenyon 12

Drake 27, Butler 24

Ferris St. 40, Wayne St. (Mich.) 14

Findlay 27, Tiffin 25

Grand Valley St. 49, Davenport 7

Greenville 43, Minn.-Morris 25

Hanover 24, Franklin 3

Heidelberg 44, Capital 30

Illinois College 65, Beloit 13

Indiana St. 21, W. Illinois 0

Lindenwood (Mo.) 63, McKendree 35

Luther 35, Nebraska Wesleyan 28

Marietta 38, Muskingum 23

Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

Michigan St. 27, Rutgers 21

Millikin 17, Carthage 6

Minn. Duluth 28, Northern St. 7

Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3

Minnesota St. 40, Winona St. 13

Missouri St. 25, Youngstown St. 22

Missouri Western 41, Lincoln (Mo.) 0

Monmouth (Ill.) 56, Knox 0

Mount St. Joseph 40, Rose Hulman 31

N. Dakota St. 21, S. Illinois 18

N. Michigan 33, Lake Erie 11

NW Missouri St. 27, Emporia St. 21

North Dakota 28, South Dakota 19

Northwestern (Minn.) 31, Martin Luther 9

Northwood (Mich.) 34, Walsh 14

Ohio Dominican 20, Hillsdale 10

Ohio St. 56, Indiana 14

Ohio Wesleyan 47, Hiram 21

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Ripon 82, Lawrence 0

S. Dakota St. 31, Illinois St. 7

SE Missouri 31, E. Illinois 7

Saginaw Valley St. 35, Michigan Tech 30

Sioux Falls 50, Upper Iowa 6

St. John's (Minn.) 28, Bethel (Minn. ) 10

St. Norbert 54, Concordia (Ill.) 0

St. Thomas (Minn.) 23, Stetson 0

Trine 42, Kalamazoo 19

Wartburg 19, Coe 14

Washington (Mo.) 37, Carroll (Wis.) 7

Wayne St. (Neb.) 10, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7

Wittenberg 56, Hilbert 8

Wooster 56, Oberlin 13

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 45, Sam Houston St. 28

Arkansas St. 35, Umass 33

Hardin Simmons 45, Texas Lutheran 16

Houston 43, Temple 36

Howard Payne 23, Austin 20

LSU 13, Arkansas 10

Mary Hardin-Baylor 62, McMurry 3

McNeese St. 21, Houston Christian 10

Oklahoma St. 20, Iowa St. 14

Prairie View 55, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24

Trinity (Texas) 38, Sewanee 0

UTSA 51, Louisiana Tech 7

FAR WEST

Air Force 35, New Mexico 3

Colorado Mines 80, Fort Lewis 0

Montana 63, E. Washington 7

Mount Union 23, Baldwin Wallace 21

N. Colorado 21, N. Arizona 20

New Mexico St. 51, Lamar 14

S. Utah 55, Lincoln Oaklanders 0

Utah Tech 34, Tarleton St. 28

Weber St. 45, Idaho St. 7

