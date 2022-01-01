SOUTH
Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
MIDWEST
Oklahoma St. 37, Notre Dame 35
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 24, Penn St. 10
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 1, 2022 @ 5:45 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Tiffini Hale, the “All-New Mickey Mouse Club” member who later turned down stardom, died on Christmas Day. She was 46.
LAS VEGAS — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.