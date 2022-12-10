A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 34F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 5:28 am
N. Dakota St. 27, Samford 9
Incarnate Word 66, Sacramento St. 63
Montana St. 55, William & Mary 7
