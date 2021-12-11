EAST
S. Dakota St. 35, Villanova 21
SOUTH
Valdosta St. 34, Colorado Mines 31
MIDWEST
N. Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. The rain may be heavy at times. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 6:08 pm
Brookline - June (Goldberg) Kann of Brookline, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, at her home. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Sara (Levine) Goldberg of Haverhill. June is survived by her nieces, Valerie Gordon of Rockville, Maryland, and Jane Paley Lord of South Portland, Maine; and …
Ormond Beach - Robert "Bob" Williams died peacefully November 15, 2021. He was born January 25, 1937, to Annette and James Williams. He was a long-time resident of Andover, MA and Salem, NH prior to moving to Ormond Beach, Florida. Bob was a truck driver for many years driving for Lincoln Fo…