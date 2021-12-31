SOUTH
South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
MIDWEST
Michigan St. 31, Pittsburgh 21
Purdue 48, Tennessee 45, OT
FAR WEST
Wisconsin 20, Arizona St. 13
Foggy early. Then periods of showers this afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain showers early, then fog developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: December 31, 2021 @ 5:14 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Tiffini Hale, the “All-New Mickey Mouse Club” member who later turned down stardom, died on Christmas Day. She was 46.
LAS VEGAS — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.