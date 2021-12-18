North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.