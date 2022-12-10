Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 5:20 pm
Ferris St. 38, West Florida 17
S. Dakota St. 42, Holy Cross 21
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.