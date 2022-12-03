EAST
Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 19
Shepherd 48, Indiana (Pa.) 13
SOUTH
Georgia 50, LSU 30
Jackson St. 43, Southern U. 24
Samford 48, SE Louisiana 42, OT
Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 26
Tulane 45, UCF 28
West Florida 45, Wingate 14
William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14
MIDWEST
Ferris St. 24, Grand Valley St. 21
Mount Union 22, Delaware Valley 6
N. Dakota St. 49, Montana 26
North Central 48, Ithaca 7
S. Dakota St. 42, Delaware 6
Toledo 17, Ohio 7
Wartburg 45, Aurora 17
SOUTHWEST
Colorado Mines 42, Angelo St. 24
Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38
Kansas St. 31, TCU 28, OT
Mary Hardin-Baylor 41, Bethel (Minn. ) 28
FAR WEST
Fresno St. 28, Boise St. 16
Montana St. 33, Weber St. 25
New Mexico St. 65, Valparaiso 3
Sacramento St. 38, Richmond 31
