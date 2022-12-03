EAST

Holy Cross 35, New Hampshire 19

Shepherd 48, Indiana (Pa.) 13

SOUTH

Georgia 50, LSU 30

Jackson St. 43, Southern U. 24

Samford 48, SE Louisiana 42, OT

Troy 45, Coastal Carolina 26

Tulane 45, UCF 28

West Florida 45, Wingate 14

William & Mary 54, Gardner-Webb 14

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 24, Grand Valley St. 21

Mount Union 22, Delaware Valley 6

N. Dakota St. 49, Montana 26

North Central 48, Ithaca 7

S. Dakota St. 42, Delaware 6

Toledo 17, Ohio 7

Wartburg 45, Aurora 17

SOUTHWEST

Colorado Mines 42, Angelo St. 24

Incarnate Word 41, Furman 38

Kansas St. 31, TCU 28, OT

Mary Hardin-Baylor 41, Bethel (Minn. ) 28

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 28, Boise St. 16

Montana St. 33, Weber St. 25

New Mexico St. 65, Valparaiso 3

Sacramento St. 38, Richmond 31

