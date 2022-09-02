EAST

Carnegie Mellon 35, Whitworth 17

FDU-Florham 17, Merchant Marine 7

Fitchburg St. 33, Dean 28

Franklin & Marshall 26, Lebanon Valley 7

Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17

MIT 35, Curry 20

Nichols 30, Westfield St. 29

Springfield 42, W. New England 14

Ursinus 59, Alvernia 27

Villanova 45, Lehigh 17

West Chester 17, Bentley 16

SOUTH

Duke 30, Temple 0

Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17

William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34

Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10

Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

