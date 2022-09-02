EAST
Carnegie Mellon 35, Whitworth 17
FDU-Florham 17, Merchant Marine 7
Fitchburg St. 33, Dean 28
Franklin & Marshall 26, Lebanon Valley 7
Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17
MIT 35, Curry 20
Nichols 30, Westfield St. 29
Springfield 42, W. New England 14
Ursinus 59, Alvernia 27
Villanova 45, Lehigh 17
West Chester 17, Bentley 16
SOUTH
Duke 30, Temple 0
Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17
William & Mary 41, Charlotte 24
MIDWEST
E. Michigan 42, E. Kentucky 34
Kansas 56, Tennessee Tech 10
Michigan St. 35, W. Michigan 13
