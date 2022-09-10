EAST
Bloomsburg 42, Clarion 3
Carnegie Mellon 10, RPI 7
Case Western 45, Waynesburg 31
Coast Guard 22, Curry 16
Colgate 21, Maine 18
Concord 21, Glenville St. 7
Cortland 63, College of NJ 7
Delaware Valley 14, Montclair St. 6
Denison 63, Hilbert 0
Duquesne 34, Thomas More 14
Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49
Framingham St. 31, St. John Fisher 20
Frostburg St. 18, W. Virginia St. 7
Gallaudet 31, Greensboro 14
Gannon 16, Millersville 10
Grove City 55, Geneva 17
Ithaca 24, Brockport 0
Johns Hopkins 36, Ursinus 29
Kings (Pa.) 17, Hartwick 10
Kutztown 24, California (Pa.) 19
Lycoming 21, Lebanon Valley 20
McDaniel 35, Juniata 19
Misericordia 38, Keystone 20
Moravian 43, Gettysburg 28
Mount St. Joseph 43, Alfred 37
Muhlenberg 34, Dickinson 21
New England 38, Bridgewater (Mass.) 23
New Haven 31, S. Connecticut 26
Penn St. 46, Ohio 10
Plymouth St. 17, Husson 0
Randolph Macon 41, Catholic 7
Rowan 38, Springfield 35
Salve Regina 13, MIT 10
Shepherd 41, Edinboro 7
Slippery Rock 35, West Chester 14
St. Lawrence 30, Norwich 19
Stevenson 35, Salisbury 21
Stonehill 76, Post 0
Susquehanna 39, Franklin & Marshall 36
Temple 30, Lafayette 14
UTSA 41, Army 38, OT
Union (NY) 76, Worcester St. 7
Utica 21, Kean 15
Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21
W. New England 38, Westfield St. 14
Washington & Jefferson 52, St. Vincent 21
Westminster (Pa.) 42, Bethany (WV) 3
SOUTH
Apprentice 27, Brevard 7
Ferris St. 27, Lenoir-Rhyne 5
Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7
NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3
North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28
Presbyterian 21, Va. Lynchburg 13
Shorter 34, Catawba 21
UNC-Pembroke 50, WV Wesleyan 26
VMI 24, Bucknell 14
Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25
Washington & Lee 44, Sewanee 0
Widener 31, Hampden-Sydney 27
MIDWEST
Adrian 33, Hanover 0
Albion 51, Bluffton 2
Alvernia 38, Oberlin 35
Augustana (SD) 30, Bemidji St. 29
Aurora 49, Franklin 16
Baldwin Wallace 13, Wilmington (Ohio) 12
Central 31, Wis.-Eau Claire 13
Chicago 40, Illinois College 14
Concordia (Ill.) 45, Finlandia 7
Concordia (Wis.) 28, Northwestern (Minn.) 14
Cornell (Iowa) 35, Beloit 14
Delta St. 58, McKendree 34
Duke 31, Northwestern 23
Greenville 40, Rockford 30
Hamline 34, Minn.-Morris 21
Heidelberg 34, Otterbein 7
Illinois Wesleyan 45, Ohio Wesleyan 21
Kalamazoo 24, Kenyon 21
Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12
Lincoln (Pa.) 26, Central St. (Ohio) 21
Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21
Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10
Missouri S&T 17, Drake 14, OT
Monmouth (Ill.) 48, Grinnell 0
N. Michigan 13, Wis.-Oshkosh 10
North Central 56, Wabash 12
Northwood (Mich.) 38, Madonna University Crusaders 0
Notre Dame (Ohio) 27, Wheeling Jesuit 14
Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12
Olivet 54, Eureka 14
Saginaw Valley St. 40, Bowie St. 12
South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24
St. John's (Minn.) 37, Wis.-River Falls 34
St. Norbert 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt 14
St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6
Tiffin 28, Ohio Dominican 13
Truman St. 27, S.D. Mines 20
W. Michigan 37, Ball St. 30
Washington (Mo.) 52, Hendrix 7
Winona St. 25, Mary 17
Wis.-Platteville 10, Bethel (Minn. ) 7
Wis.-Whitewater 28, Mary Hardin-Baylor 24
Wooster 49, Hiram 21
Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16
SOUTHWEST
Alabama 20, Texas 19
Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30
Rhodes 23, Austin 7
FAR WEST
Arizona Christian 52, Fort Lewis 12
Utah 73, S. Utah 7
