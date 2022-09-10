EAST

Bloomsburg 42, Clarion 3

Carnegie Mellon 10, RPI 7

Case Western 45, Waynesburg 31

Coast Guard 22, Curry 16

Colgate 21, Maine 18

Concord 21, Glenville St. 7

Cortland 63, College of NJ 7

Delaware Valley 14, Montclair St. 6

Denison 63, Hilbert 0

Duquesne 34, Thomas More 14

Fordham 52, Monmouth (NJ) 49

Framingham St. 31, St. John Fisher 20

Frostburg St. 18, W. Virginia St. 7

Gallaudet 31, Greensboro 14

Gannon 16, Millersville 10

Grove City 55, Geneva 17

Ithaca 24, Brockport 0

Johns Hopkins 36, Ursinus 29

Kings (Pa.) 17, Hartwick 10

Kutztown 24, California (Pa.) 19

Lycoming 21, Lebanon Valley 20

McDaniel 35, Juniata 19

Misericordia 38, Keystone 20

Moravian 43, Gettysburg 28

Mount St. Joseph 43, Alfred 37

Muhlenberg 34, Dickinson 21

New England 38, Bridgewater (Mass.) 23

New Haven 31, S. Connecticut 26

Penn St. 46, Ohio 10

Plymouth St. 17, Husson 0

Randolph Macon 41, Catholic 7

Rowan 38, Springfield 35

Salve Regina 13, MIT 10

Shepherd 41, Edinboro 7

Slippery Rock 35, West Chester 14

St. Lawrence 30, Norwich 19

Stevenson 35, Salisbury 21

Stonehill 76, Post 0

Susquehanna 39, Franklin & Marshall 36

Temple 30, Lafayette 14

UTSA 41, Army 38, OT

Union (NY) 76, Worcester St. 7

Utica 21, Kean 15

Villanova 38, LIU Brooklyn 21

W. New England 38, Westfield St. 14

Washington & Jefferson 52, St. Vincent 21

Westminster (Pa.) 42, Bethany (WV) 3

SOUTH

Apprentice 27, Brevard 7

Ferris St. 27, Lenoir-Rhyne 5

Miami 30, Southern Miss. 7

NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

North Carolina 35, Georgia St. 28

Presbyterian 21, Va. Lynchburg 13

Shorter 34, Catawba 21

UNC-Pembroke 50, WV Wesleyan 26

VMI 24, Bucknell 14

Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

Washington & Lee 44, Sewanee 0

Widener 31, Hampden-Sydney 27

MIDWEST

Adrian 33, Hanover 0

Albion 51, Bluffton 2

Alvernia 38, Oberlin 35

Augustana (SD) 30, Bemidji St. 29

Aurora 49, Franklin 16

Baldwin Wallace 13, Wilmington (Ohio) 12

Central 31, Wis.-Eau Claire 13

Chicago 40, Illinois College 14

Concordia (Ill.) 45, Finlandia 7

Concordia (Wis.) 28, Northwestern (Minn.) 14

Cornell (Iowa) 35, Beloit 14

Delta St. 58, McKendree 34

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Greenville 40, Rockford 30

Hamline 34, Minn.-Morris 21

Heidelberg 34, Otterbein 7

Illinois Wesleyan 45, Ohio Wesleyan 21

Kalamazoo 24, Kenyon 21

Kansas St. 40, Missouri 12

Lincoln (Pa.) 26, Central St. (Ohio) 21

Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21

Minnesota 62, W. Illinois 10

Missouri S&T 17, Drake 14, OT

Monmouth (Ill.) 48, Grinnell 0

N. Michigan 13, Wis.-Oshkosh 10

North Central 56, Wabash 12

Northwood (Mich.) 38, Madonna University Crusaders 0

Notre Dame (Ohio) 27, Wheeling Jesuit 14

Ohio St. 45, Arkansas St. 12

Olivet 54, Eureka 14

Saginaw Valley St. 40, Bowie St. 12

South Alabama 38, Cent. Michigan 24

St. John's (Minn.) 37, Wis.-River Falls 34

St. Norbert 21, Wis.-Stevens Pt 14

St. Thomas (Minn.) 32, Michigan Tech 6

Tiffin 28, Ohio Dominican 13

Truman St. 27, S.D. Mines 20

W. Michigan 37, Ball St. 30

Washington (Mo.) 52, Hendrix 7

Winona St. 25, Mary 17

Wis.-Platteville 10, Bethel (Minn. ) 7

Wis.-Whitewater 28, Mary Hardin-Baylor 24

Wooster 49, Hiram 21

Youngstown St. 49, Dayton 16

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 20, Texas 19

Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30

Rhodes 23, Austin 7

FAR WEST

Arizona Christian 52, Fort Lewis 12

Utah 73, S. Utah 7

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you