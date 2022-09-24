EAST
Alfred 31, Kalamazoo 23
Alfred St. 42, Defiance 33
Assumption 26, Pace 14
Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29
California (Pa.) 49, Edinboro 7
Christopher Newport 38, Catholic 7
Coast Guard 66, Anna Maria 28
Columbia 42, Georgetown 6
Concord 23, Frostburg St. 22
Delaware Valley 41, Misericordia 0
ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3
East Stroudsburg 48, Lock Haven 7
Endicott 26, Norwich 13
Fort Valley St. 44, Bluefield State 27
Gannon 47, Clarion 24
Hamilton 24, Amherst 10
Harvard 35, Brown 28
Hobart 65, Keystone 6
Holy Cross 35, Colgate 10
Kings (Pa.) 27, FDU-Florham 23
Lebanon Valley 24, Wilkes 19
Lycoming 45, Albright 0
MIT 35, Dean 6
Mass. Maritime 38, Fitchburg St. 13
Merchant Marine 9, Kean 7
Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13
Middlebury 24, Wesleyan (Conn.) 10
Muhlenberg 41, McDaniel 7
Notre Dame (Ohio) 48, W. Virginia St. 13
Penn 12, Lafayette 0
Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14
Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24
Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31, OT
Salisbury 35, W. New England 0
Salve Regina 28, Rowan 24
Shepherd 42, Kutztown 35
Shippensburg 31, Bloomsburg 17
Springfield 49, Husson 7
St. Anselm 21, S. Connecticut 14
St. Lawrence 34, Castleton 6
Stevenson 30, Widener 14
Susquehanna 45, Dickinson 0
Temple 28, Umass 0
Trinity (Conn.) 19, Colby 7
Tufts 35, Bates 7
Utica 31, Union (NY) 24
West Chester 26, Millersville 14
West Liberty 23, WV Wesleyan 21
Wheeling Jesuit 34, Glenville St. 23
William Paterson 14, SUNY Maritime 3
Williams 24, Bowdoin 14
Yale 38, Cornell 14
SOUTH
Auburn 17, Missouri 14, OT
Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling St. 19
Bowie St. 36, St. Augustines 20
Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45, 2OT
Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19
Georgia 39, Kent St. 22
Huntingdon 34, Belhaven 21
Jackson St. 49, MVSU 7
Lincoln (Pa.) 29, Johnson C. Smith 28
Louisville 41, South Florida 3
Mars Hill 24, Barton 18
Maryville (Tenn.) 37, Greensboro 17
Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14
North Greenville 34, Findlay 27
Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7
Savannah St. 15, Morehouse 3
Shaw 35, Elizabeth City St. 16
St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26
Stetson 38, Morehead St. 26
Tuskegee 35, Allen 27
Valdosta St. 34, Shorter 30
MIDWEST
Ashland 34, Quincy 14
Augsburg 50, St. Scholastica 13
Augustana (SD) 21, Northern St. 13
Aurora 70, Rockford 7
Baylor 31, Iowa St. 24
Bethel (Minn. ) 28, St. John's (Minn.) 24
Buena Vista 52, Luther 49
Buffalo 50, E. Michigan 31
Coe 48, Simpson 10
Concordia (Wis.) 35, Concordia (Ill.) 7
Davenport 51, Northwood (Mich.) 17
DePauw 59, Wooster 0
Hope 56, Northwestern (Minn.) 7
Illinois Wesleyan 26, Carroll (Wis.) 21
Indianapolis 44, Ohio Dominican 38
John Carroll 24, Heidelberg 7
Kansas 35, Duke 27
Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 31
Marietta 27, Otterbein 10
Marist 30, Drake 25
McKendree 46, Walsh 10
Michigan 34, Maryland 27
Miles 34, Central St. (Ohio) 14
Millikin 23, North Park 21
Minn.-Morris 49, Lawrence 19
Mount Union 59, Muskingum 0
N. Dakota St. 34, South Dakota 17
N. Michigan 42, Post 14
Neb.-Kearney 38, Cent. Missouri 6
North Central 76, Elmhurst 6
Ohio 59, Fordham 52
Ohio Wesleyan 41, Kenyon 14
Olivet 63, Greenville 7
Pittsburg St. 14, Emporia St. 13
S. Illinois 34, North Dakota 17
SW Baptist 52, Lake Erie 31
Saginaw Valley St. 35, Michigan Tech 13
Sioux Falls 34, Minn. Duluth 31
St. Norbert 35, Lakeland 12
St. Thomas (Minn.) 43, Lincoln Oaklanders 6
Trine 17, Centre 0
Valparaiso 28, San Diego 21
Washington (Mo.) 45, Carthage 16
William Jewell 24, Kentucky Wesleyan 17
Wilmington (Ohio) 34, Capital 31
Winona St. 40, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7
Wis.-Stout 66, Crown (Minn.) 6
Wittenberg 38, Hiram 14
SOUTHWEST
Howard Payne 33, E. Texas Baptist 21
TCU 42, SMU 34
FAR WEST
Baldwin Wallace 35, Ohio Northern 31
California Lutheran 17, Pacific Lutheran 14
Colorado Mines 45, CSU-Pueblo 17
N. Colorado 35, Idaho St. 14
UCLA 45, Colorado 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.