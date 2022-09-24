EAST

Alfred 31, Kalamazoo 23

Alfred St. 42, Defiance 33

Assumption 26, Pace 14

Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29

California (Pa.) 49, Edinboro 7

Christopher Newport 38, Catholic 7

Coast Guard 66, Anna Maria 28

Columbia 42, Georgetown 6

Concord 23, Frostburg St. 22

Delaware Valley 41, Misericordia 0

ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3

East Stroudsburg 48, Lock Haven 7

Endicott 26, Norwich 13

Fort Valley St. 44, Bluefield State 27

Gannon 47, Clarion 24

Hamilton 24, Amherst 10

Harvard 35, Brown 28

Hobart 65, Keystone 6

Holy Cross 35, Colgate 10

Kings (Pa.) 27, FDU-Florham 23

Lebanon Valley 24, Wilkes 19

Lycoming 45, Albright 0

MIT 35, Dean 6

Mass. Maritime 38, Fitchburg St. 13

Merchant Marine 9, Kean 7

Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13

Middlebury 24, Wesleyan (Conn.) 10

Muhlenberg 41, McDaniel 7

Notre Dame (Ohio) 48, W. Virginia St. 13

Penn 12, Lafayette 0

Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14

Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24

Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31, OT

Salisbury 35, W. New England 0

Salve Regina 28, Rowan 24

Shepherd 42, Kutztown 35

Shippensburg 31, Bloomsburg 17

Springfield 49, Husson 7

St. Anselm 21, S. Connecticut 14

St. Lawrence 34, Castleton 6

Stevenson 30, Widener 14

Susquehanna 45, Dickinson 0

Temple 28, Umass 0

Trinity (Conn.) 19, Colby 7

Tufts 35, Bates 7

Utica 31, Union (NY) 24

West Chester 26, Millersville 14

West Liberty 23, WV Wesleyan 21

Wheeling Jesuit 34, Glenville St. 23

William Paterson 14, SUNY Maritime 3

Williams 24, Bowdoin 14

Yale 38, Cornell 14

SOUTH

Auburn 17, Missouri 14, OT

Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling St. 19

Bowie St. 36, St. Augustines 20

Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45, 2OT

Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19

Georgia 39, Kent St. 22

Huntingdon 34, Belhaven 21

Jackson St. 49, MVSU 7

Lincoln (Pa.) 29, Johnson C. Smith 28

Louisville 41, South Florida 3

Mars Hill 24, Barton 18

Maryville (Tenn.) 37, Greensboro 17

Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14

North Greenville 34, Findlay 27

Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7

Savannah St. 15, Morehouse 3

Shaw 35, Elizabeth City St. 16

St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26

Stetson 38, Morehead St. 26

Tuskegee 35, Allen 27

Valdosta St. 34, Shorter 30

MIDWEST

Ashland 34, Quincy 14

Augsburg 50, St. Scholastica 13

Augustana (SD) 21, Northern St. 13

Aurora 70, Rockford 7

Baylor 31, Iowa St. 24

Bethel (Minn. ) 28, St. John's (Minn.) 24

Buena Vista 52, Luther 49

Buffalo 50, E. Michigan 31

Coe 48, Simpson 10

Concordia (Wis.) 35, Concordia (Ill.) 7

Davenport 51, Northwood (Mich.) 17

DePauw 59, Wooster 0

Hope 56, Northwestern (Minn.) 7

Illinois Wesleyan 26, Carroll (Wis.) 21

Indianapolis 44, Ohio Dominican 38

John Carroll 24, Heidelberg 7

Kansas 35, Duke 27

Loras 49, Nebraska Wesleyan 31

Marietta 27, Otterbein 10

Marist 30, Drake 25

McKendree 46, Walsh 10

Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Miles 34, Central St. (Ohio) 14

Millikin 23, North Park 21

Minn.-Morris 49, Lawrence 19

Mount Union 59, Muskingum 0

N. Dakota St. 34, South Dakota 17

N. Michigan 42, Post 14

Neb.-Kearney 38, Cent. Missouri 6

North Central 76, Elmhurst 6

Ohio 59, Fordham 52

Ohio Wesleyan 41, Kenyon 14

Olivet 63, Greenville 7

Pittsburg St. 14, Emporia St. 13

S. Illinois 34, North Dakota 17

SW Baptist 52, Lake Erie 31

Saginaw Valley St. 35, Michigan Tech 13

Sioux Falls 34, Minn. Duluth 31

St. Norbert 35, Lakeland 12

St. Thomas (Minn.) 43, Lincoln Oaklanders 6

Trine 17, Centre 0

Valparaiso 28, San Diego 21

Washington (Mo.) 45, Carthage 16

William Jewell 24, Kentucky Wesleyan 17

Wilmington (Ohio) 34, Capital 31

Winona St. 40, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 7

Wis.-Stout 66, Crown (Minn.) 6

Wittenberg 38, Hiram 14

SOUTHWEST

Howard Payne 33, E. Texas Baptist 21

TCU 42, SMU 34

FAR WEST

Baldwin Wallace 35, Ohio Northern 31

California Lutheran 17, Pacific Lutheran 14

Colorado Mines 45, CSU-Pueblo 17

N. Colorado 35, Idaho St. 14

UCLA 45, Colorado 17

