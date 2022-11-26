All Times EST
Saturday's Games
No. 2 Houston vs. Kent St., 2:30 p.m.
No. 4 Texas vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan St. vs. Oregon, Consolation Semifinals Game 2 at Portland, Ore., 12 a.m.
No. 25 Iowa vs. TCU, Hosts' Championship Game at Niceville, Fla., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 18 Alabama, Third Place Game at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Xavier, Third Place Game at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 Duke vs. No. 24 Purdue, Championship Game at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
No. 12 Michigan St. vs. Portland, Fifth Place Game at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
No. 13 Auburn vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m.
No. 19 UCLA vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
No. 20 UConn vs. Iowa St., Championship Game at Portland, Ore., 10 p.m.
