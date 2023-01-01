Cloudy. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 1, 2023 @ 1:51 pm
All Times EST
No. 11 UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.