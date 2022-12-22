All Times EST
Thursday's Games
No. 4 Kansas vs. Harvard, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Arizona vs. Morgan St., 8 p.m.
No. 16 Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
No. 17 Wisconsin vs. Grambling St., 9 p.m.
No. 18 Indiana vs. Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Cloudy with showers. High near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 1:22 pm
