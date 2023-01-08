Abundant sunshine. High 37F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 1:20 pm
All Times EST
No. 1 Purdue vs. Penn St. at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Houston at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
No. 15 Indiana vs. Northwestern, Noon
No. 24 Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m.
