All Times EST
Saturday's Games
No. 1 Houston vs. Cincinnati, American Athletic Semifinal 1 at Fort Worth, Texas, 3 p.m.
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 8 Arizona, Pac-12 Championship at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 7 Texas, Big 12 Championship at Kansas City, Mo., 6 p.m.
No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 25 Missouri, Southeastern Semifinal 1 at Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m.
No. 5 Purdue vs. Ohio St., Big Ten Semifinal 1 at Chicago, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Marquette vs. No. 15 Xavier, Big East Championship at New York, 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Virginia vs. No. 21 Duke, ACC Championship at Greensboro, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
No. 18 Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, Southeastern Semifinal 2 at Nashville, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.
No. 19 Indiana vs. Penn St., Big Ten Semifinal 2 at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
No. 20 San Diego St. vs. Utah St., Mountain West Championship at Paradise, Nev., 6 p.m.
