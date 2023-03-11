All Times EST

First Round

Friday, March 10

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64

Academy of Art 93, Saint Martin's 89, OT

Cal St. San B'dino 63, Mont. St. Billings 57

Cal St. San Marcos 72, Azusa Pacific 62

Saturday, March 11

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) (30-1) vs. Winston-Salem (21-8), 5 p.m.

Virginia Union (23-7) vs. Fairmont St. (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

West Liberty 112, Pitt.-Johnstown 88

Mercyhurst 72, East Stroudsburg 66

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St. (30-2) vs. Southern Ark. (22-9), 7 p.m.

MSU Moorhead (25-6) vs. Southern Nazarene (25-4), 9:15 p.m.

Emporia St. 72, Northern St. 51

Minn. Duluth 62, Central Okla. 56

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm (22-7) vs. Caldwell (21-9), 5 p.m.

New Haven (20-10) vs. Pace (20-10), 7:30 p.m.

Bentley 77, Dominican (N.Y.) 67

Southern N.H. 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 64

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy (26-4) vs. McKendree (18-12), 5 p.m.

Hillsdale (23-6) vs. Northern Mich. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

Mo.-St. Louis 85, Wis.-Parkside 60

Ferris St. 71, Ashland 70

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern (30-0) vs. Miles (23-6), 5 p.m.

Lee (20-7) vs. West Ga. (20-9), 7:30 p.m.

West Ala. 70, Tuskegee 64

Alabama Huntsville 76, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 69

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M (25-6) vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (21-11), 6 p.m.

Angelo St. (25-6) vs. Colorado Mesa (25-5), 8:30 p.m.

Fort Lewis 97, Lubbock Christian 65

Black Hills St. 68, Colo. Sch. of Mines 48

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta (26-5) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.) (23-7), 5 p.m.

USC Aiken (22-8) vs. Catawba (23-7), 7:30 p.m.

UNG 76, UNC Pembroke 58

Lincoln Memorial 76, Lander 63

Second Round

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-winner vs. Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner, TBA

West Liberty vs. Mercyhurst (25-5), TBA

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-winner vs. MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner, TBA

Emporia St. vs. Minn. Duluth (24-9), TBA

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm-Caldwell-winner vs. New Haven-Pace-winner, TBA

Bentley vs. Southern N.H. (21-8), TBA

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy-McKendree-winner vs. Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner, TBA

Mo.-St. Louis vs. Ferris St. (24-8), TBA

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-Miles-winner vs. Lee-West Ga.-winner, TBA

West Ala. vs. Alabama Huntsville (26-7), TBA

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner, TBA

Fort Lewis vs. Black Hills St. (26-5), TBA

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-winner vs. USC Aiken-Catawba-winner, TBA

UNG vs. Lincoln Memorial (28-4), TBA

Saturday, March 11

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma (28-3) vs. Academy of Art, 10:30 p.m.

Cal St. San B'dino vs. Cal St. San Marcos (20-10), 8 p.m.

Third Round

Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner vs. West Liberty-Mercyhurst-winner, TBA

Central Region

At Bozeman, Mont.

Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Emporia St.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA

East Region

At Goffstown, N.H.

St. Anselm-Caldwell-New Haven-Pace-winner vs. Bentley-Southern N.H.-winner, TBA

Midwest Region

At Indianapolis

UIndy-McKendree-Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner vs. Mo.-St. Louis-Ferris St.-winner, TBA

South Region

At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-Miles-Lee-West Ga.-winner vs. West Ala.-Alabama Huntsville-winner, TBA

South Central Region

At Canyon, Texas

West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. Fort Lewis-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA

Southeast Region

At Augusta, Ga.

Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-USC Aiken-Catawba-winner vs. UNG-Lincoln Memorial-winner, TBA

West Region

At San Diego

Point Loma-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San B'dino-Cal St. San Marcos-winner, TBA

