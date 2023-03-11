All Times EST
First Round
Friday, March 10
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma 78, Northwest Nazarene 64
Academy of Art 93, Saint Martin's 89, OT
Cal St. San B'dino 63, Mont. St. Billings 57
Cal St. San Marcos 72, Azusa Pacific 62
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.) (30-1) vs. Winston-Salem (21-8), 5 p.m.
Virginia Union (23-7) vs. Fairmont St. (20-10), 7:30 p.m.
West Liberty 112, Pitt.-Johnstown 88
Mercyhurst 72, East Stroudsburg 66
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St. (30-2) vs. Southern Ark. (22-9), 7 p.m.
MSU Moorhead (25-6) vs. Southern Nazarene (25-4), 9:15 p.m.
Emporia St. 72, Northern St. 51
Minn. Duluth 62, Central Okla. 56
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
St. Anselm (22-7) vs. Caldwell (21-9), 5 p.m.
New Haven (20-10) vs. Pace (20-10), 7:30 p.m.
Bentley 77, Dominican (N.Y.) 67
Southern N.H. 78, St. Thomas Aquinas 64
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
UIndy (26-4) vs. McKendree (18-12), 5 p.m.
Hillsdale (23-6) vs. Northern Mich. (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
Mo.-St. Louis 85, Wis.-Parkside 60
Ferris St. 71, Ashland 70
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern (30-0) vs. Miles (23-6), 5 p.m.
Lee (20-7) vs. West Ga. (20-9), 7:30 p.m.
West Ala. 70, Tuskegee 64
Alabama Huntsville 76, Embry-Riddle (Fla.) 69
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M (25-6) vs. Tex. A&M-Kingsville (21-11), 6 p.m.
Angelo St. (25-6) vs. Colorado Mesa (25-5), 8:30 p.m.
Fort Lewis 97, Lubbock Christian 65
Black Hills St. 68, Colo. Sch. of Mines 48
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta (26-5) vs. Emmanuel (Ga.) (23-7), 5 p.m.
USC Aiken (22-8) vs. Catawba (23-7), 7:30 p.m.
UNG 76, UNC Pembroke 58
Lincoln Memorial 76, Lander 63
Second Round
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-winner vs. Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner, TBA
West Liberty vs. Mercyhurst (25-5), TBA
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-winner vs. MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner, TBA
Emporia St. vs. Minn. Duluth (24-9), TBA
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
St. Anselm-Caldwell-winner vs. New Haven-Pace-winner, TBA
Bentley vs. Southern N.H. (21-8), TBA
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
UIndy-McKendree-winner vs. Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner, TBA
Mo.-St. Louis vs. Ferris St. (24-8), TBA
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern-Miles-winner vs. Lee-West Ga.-winner, TBA
West Ala. vs. Alabama Huntsville (26-7), TBA
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-winner vs. Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner, TBA
Fort Lewis vs. Black Hills St. (26-5), TBA
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-winner vs. USC Aiken-Catawba-winner, TBA
UNG vs. Lincoln Memorial (28-4), TBA
Saturday, March 11
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma (28-3) vs. Academy of Art, 10:30 p.m.
Cal St. San B'dino vs. Cal St. San Marcos (20-10), 8 p.m.
Third Round
Atlantic Region
At Indiana, Pa.
Indiana (Pa.)-Winston-Salem-Virginia Union-Fairmont St.-winner vs. West Liberty-Mercyhurst-winner, TBA
Central Region
At Bozeman, Mont.
Northwest Mo. St.-Southern Ark.-MSU Moorhead-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Emporia St.-Minn. Duluth-winner, TBA
East Region
At Goffstown, N.H.
St. Anselm-Caldwell-New Haven-Pace-winner vs. Bentley-Southern N.H.-winner, TBA
Midwest Region
At Indianapolis
UIndy-McKendree-Hillsdale-Northern Mich.-winner vs. Mo.-St. Louis-Ferris St.-winner, TBA
South Region
At Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Fla.
Nova Southeastern-Miles-Lee-West Ga.-winner vs. West Ala.-Alabama Huntsville-winner, TBA
South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas
West Tex. A&M-Tex. A&M-Kingsville-Angelo St.-Colorado Mesa-winner vs. Fort Lewis-Black Hills St.-winner, TBA
Southeast Region
At Augusta, Ga.
Augusta-Emmanuel (Ga.)-USC Aiken-Catawba-winner vs. UNG-Lincoln Memorial-winner, TBA
West Region
At San Diego
Point Loma-Academy of Art-winner vs. Cal St. San B'dino-Cal St. San Marcos-winner, TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.