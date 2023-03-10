Times EST (through March 12)
Times EDT (March 13)
First Round
Friday, March 10
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St. (29-2) vs. Elizabeth City St. (20-10), 5 p.m.
Shippensburg (24-6) vs. West Virginia St. (22-6), 7:30 p.m.
Charleston (W.Va.) 69, Gannon 65
West Chester 80, California (Pa.) 67
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth (27-3) vs. Southern Nazarene (27-4), 6 p.m.
Central Mo. (25-4) vs. Minnesota St. (25-4), 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburg St. 74, Neb.-Kearney 54
Mo. Southern St. 75, Augustana (S.D.) 74
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption (24-5) vs. Dominican (N.Y.) (21-10), 5 p.m.
Le Moyne (21-6) vs. Bentley (21-9), 7:30 p.m.
Southern N.H. 65, St. Thomas Aquinas 44
Jefferson 74, Daemen 47
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland (31-0) vs. Malone (21-9), 5 p.m.
Michigan Tech (25-6) vs. Trevecca Nazarene (21-9), 7:30 p.m.
Drury 71, Lewis 60
Grand Valley St. 81, Ky. Wesleyan 77, OT
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa (30-1) vs. Tuskegee (26-3), 5 p.m.
Lee (25-6) vs. Lynn (23-8), 7:30 p.m.
Eckerd 79, Nova Southeastern 73
Union (Tenn.) 58, Valdosta St. 52
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St. (25-6) vs. West Tex. A&M (21-10), 8:30 p.m.
Colo. Sch. of Mines (24-6) vs. UT Tyler (24-7), 6 p.m.
Texas Woman's (26-5) vs. Lubbock Christian (22-10), 3:30 p.m.
Black Hills St. 61, Regis (Colo.) 57, OT
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba (25-5) vs. UNC Pembroke (22-9), 5 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne (24-7) vs. Clayton St. (18-11), 7:30 p.m.
Wingate 72, UNG 53
Ga. Southwestern 92, USC Aiken 66
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills (28-2) vs. Cal Poly Pomona (18-10), 10:30 p.m.
Mont. St. Billings (24-7) vs. Cal State LA (20-9), 8 p.m.
Western Wash. (24-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (25-4), 5:30 p.m.
Cal St. San Marcos 86, Central Wash. 74
Second Round
Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St.-Elizabeth City St.-winner vs. Shippensburg-West Virginia St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston (W.Va.) vs. West Chester (23-8), 5 p.m.
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth-Southern Nazarene-winner vs. Central Mo.-Minnesota St.-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburg St. vs. Mo. Southern St. (28-6), 6 p.m.
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption-Dominican (N.Y.)-winner vs. Le Moyne-Bentley-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Southern N.H. vs. Jefferson (27-4), 5 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland-Malone-winner vs. Michigan Tech-Trevecca Nazarene-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Drury vs. Grand Valley St. (30-2), 5 p.m.
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa-Tuskegee-winner vs. Lee-Lynn-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Eckerd vs. Union (Tenn.) (27-3), 5 p.m.
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St.-West Tex. A&M-winner vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines-UT Tyler-winner, 8:30 p.m.
Texas Woman's-Lubbock Christian-winner vs. Black Hills St. (23-7), 6 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba-UNC Pembroke-winner vs. Lenoir-Rhyne-Clayton St.-winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wingate vs. Ga. Southwestern (25-6), 5 p.m.
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills-Cal Poly Pomona-winner vs. Mont. St. Billings-Cal State LA-winner, 10:30 p.m.
Western Wash.-Azusa Pacific-winner vs. Cal St. San Marcos (24-5), 8 p.m.
Third Round
Monday, March 13
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.
Glenville St.-Elizabeth City St.-Shippensburg-West Virginia St.-winner vs. Charleston (W.Va.)-West Chester-winner, 7 p.m.
Central Region
At Duluth, Minn.
Minn. Duluth-Southern Nazarene-Central Mo.-Minnesota St.-winner vs. Pittsburg St.-Mo. Southern St.-winner, 8 p.m.
East Region
At Worcester, Mass.
Assumption-Dominican (N.Y.)-Le Moyne-Bentley-winner vs. Southern N.H.-Jefferson-winner, 7 p.m.
Midwest Region
At Ashland, Ohio
Ashland-Malone-Michigan Tech-Trevecca Nazarene-winner vs. Drury-Grand Valley St.-winner, 7 p.m.
South Region
At Tampa, Fla.
Tampa-Tuskegee-Lee-Lynn-winner vs. Eckerd-Union (Tenn.)-winner, 7:30 p.m.
South Central Region
At San Angelo, Texas
Angelo St.-West Tex. A&M-Colo. Sch. of Mines-UT Tyler-winner vs. Texas Woman's-Lubbock Christian-Black Hills St.-winner, 8 p.m.
Southeast Region
At Salisbury, N.C.
Catawba-UNC Pembroke-Lenoir-Rhyne-Clayton St.-winner vs. Wingate-Ga. Southwestern-winner, 7 p.m.
West Region
At Carson, Calif.
Cal St. Dom. Hills-Cal Poly Pomona-Mont. St. Billings-Cal State LA-winner vs. Western Wash.-Azusa Pacific-Cal St. San Marcos-winner, 8 p.m.
