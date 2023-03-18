Times EST (through March 17)
Times EDT (March 18)
First Round
Friday, March 3
Smith 100, SUNY Morrisville 50
St. John Fisher 80, Marymount (Va.) 72
Mary Washington 69, Roger Williams 60
DeSales 78, Mitchell 60
Trinity (Conn.) 58, Notre Dame (Md.) 43
Cortland 62, Saint Vincent 51
Gust. Adolphus 84, Ohio Wesleyan 68
Wis.-Whitewater 69, Webster 50
Transylvania 58, Rhodes 45
Millikin 76, Emory 70
Wis.-Oshkosh 58, Wash. & Lee 55
Ohio Northern 54, Berea 43
Loras 68, Knox 56
Trine 79, WashU 69
Messiah 47, Bridgewater St. 43
NYU 71, Greensboro 54
Chris. Newport 89, Brooklyn 52
Elizabethtown 79, Stevens 68
Wartburg 57, Baldwin Wallace 43
Hope 82, St. Norbert 61
Trinity (Texas) 79, Texas-Dallas 62
Hardin-Simmons 77, Redlands 60
Skidmore 62, Johns Hopkins 59
Tufts 72, Merchant Marine 57
Babson 69, Maine Maritime 44
SUNY New Paltz 63, Gettysburg 47
Marietta 61, Eastern Conn. St. 57
Ithaca 58, La Roche 42
UChicago 63, Northwestern-St. Paul 48
Whitman 85, Wis.-Eau Claire 81, 3OT
Rhode Island Col. 67, Rowan 59
Scranton 64, St. Joseph's (Maine) 45
Second Round
Saturday, March 4
Smith 65, St. John Fisher 64
Mary Washington 75, DeSales 69
Trinity (Conn.) 64, Cortland 59
Wis.-Whitewater 68, Gust. Adolphus 63
Transylvania 71, Millikin 59
Ohio Northern 71, Wis.-Oshkosh 60
Trine 60, Loras 54
NYU 62, Messiah 39
Chris. Newport 65, Elizabethtown 55
Wartburg 81, Hope 67
Trinity (Texas) 88, Hardin-Simmons 69
Tufts 59, Skidmore 50
Babson 76, SUNY New Paltz 66
Marietta 44, Ithaca 42
UChicago 56, Whitman 54
Rhode Island Col. 62, Scranton 55
Third Round
Friday, March 10
Smith 68, Mary Washington 65, OT
Trinity (Conn.) 63, Wis.-Whitewater 56
Transylvania 67, Ohio Northern 43
NYU 66, Trine 49
Chris. Newport 60, Wartburg 51
Tufts 65, Trinity (Texas) 52
Babson 73, Marietta 59
Rhode Island Col. 64, UChicago 56
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 11
Smith 63, Trinity (Conn.) 46
Transylvania 79, NYU 63
Chris. Newport 72, Tufts 56
Rhode Island Col. 60, Babson 47
Semifinals
Saturday, March 18
Smith vs. Transylvania (31-0), 7:30 p.m.
Chris. Newport 56, Rhode Island Col. 51
Championship
Saturday, April 1
Transylvania vs. Chris. Newport (31-0), Noon
