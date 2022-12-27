All Times EST

OVERALL
WLTSWPtsGFGAWLT
Denver82002336241640
St. Cloud St.73002040251440
Colorado College5410162021891
Omaha4510152932882
Minn. Duluth46001325308100
W. Michigan45101335321191
North Dakota3520123233784
Miami (Ohio)2710720406102

Tuesday's Games

W. Michigan 8, Michigan Tech 1

Wednesday's Games

TBD at W. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Niagara at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.

Princeton at Colorado College, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Colorado College, 4 p.m.

Niagara at Miami (Ohio), 4:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver, 7 p.m.

LIU Post at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Minn. Duluth vs. Bemidji St. at Sanford Center, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver, 6 p.m.

LIU Post at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minn. Duluth, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Cloud St., 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 4 p.m.

