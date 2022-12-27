All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Denver
|8
|2
|0
|0
|23
|36
|24
|16
|4
|0
|St. Cloud St.
|7
|3
|0
|0
|20
|40
|25
|14
|4
|0
|Colorado College
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|20
|21
|8
|9
|1
|Omaha
|4
|5
|1
|0
|15
|29
|32
|8
|8
|2
|Minn. Duluth
|4
|6
|0
|0
|13
|25
|30
|8
|10
|0
|W. Michigan
|4
|5
|1
|0
|13
|35
|32
|11
|9
|1
|North Dakota
|3
|5
|2
|0
|12
|32
|33
|7
|8
|4
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|7
|1
|0
|7
|20
|40
|6
|10
|2
Tuesday's Games
W. Michigan 8, Michigan Tech 1
Wednesday's Games
TBD at W. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Niagara at Miami (Ohio), 7:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Princeton at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Princeton at Colorado College, 4 p.m.
Niagara at Miami (Ohio), 4:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver, 7 p.m.
LIU Post at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Minn. Duluth vs. Bemidji St. at Sanford Center, 7:07 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Alaska-Fairbanks at Denver, 6 p.m.
LIU Post at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minn. Duluth, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Cloud St., 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
St. Cloud St. vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.