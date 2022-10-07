Nebraska007714
Rutgers1030013

First Quarter

RUTG_Vedral 21 run (McAtamney kick), 12:22.

RUTG_FG McAtamney 25, 2:29.

Second Quarter

RUTG_FG McAtamney 40, 6:30.

Third Quarter

NEB_Vokolek 7 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 10:35.

Fourth Quarter

NEB_Palmer 27 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 8:54.

A_53,752.

NEBRUTG
First downs1814
Total Net Yards304348
Rushes-yards29-7238-115
Passing232233
Punt Returns0-03-38
Kickoff Returns3-401-24
Interceptions Ret.3-172-2
Comp-Att-Int24-37-212-30-3
Sacked-Yards Lost1-63-16
Punts8-35.1257-41.857
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-679-97
Time of Possession31:3828:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Nebraska, Grant 19-47, Yant 4-22, C.Thompson 2-3, Purdy 1-2, Palmer 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1), A.Brown 1-(minus 1). Rutgers, S.Brown 16-63, Vedral 7-27, Salaam 5-15, Monangai 2-9, Langan 5-9, Simon 3-(minus 8).

PASSING_Nebraska, C.Thompson 24-36-2-232, Purdy 0-1-0-0. Rutgers, Vedral 6-15-0-133, Simon 6-15-3-100.

RECEIVING_Nebraska, Vokolek 6-46, Grant 6-34, Palmer 4-64, Washington 4-53, O.Martin 2-16, Brewington 1-17, A.Brown 1-2. Rutgers, Cruickshank 5-71, Jones 2-76, Ryan 2-50, Langan 1-19, S.Brown 1-9, Long 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rutgers, McAtamney 58.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you