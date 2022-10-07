|Nebraska
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|Rutgers
|10
|3
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
RUTG_Vedral 21 run (McAtamney kick), 12:22.
RUTG_FG McAtamney 25, 2:29.
Second Quarter
RUTG_FG McAtamney 40, 6:30.
Third Quarter
NEB_Vokolek 7 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 10:35.
Fourth Quarter
NEB_Palmer 27 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 8:54.
A_53,752.
|NEB
|RUTG
|First downs
|18
|14
|Total Net Yards
|304
|348
|Rushes-yards
|29-72
|38-115
|Passing
|232
|233
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-38
|Kickoff Returns
|3-40
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-17
|2-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-37-2
|12-30-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|3-16
|Punts
|8-35.125
|7-41.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-67
|9-97
|Time of Possession
|31:38
|28:14
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Nebraska, Grant 19-47, Yant 4-22, C.Thompson 2-3, Purdy 1-2, Palmer 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1), A.Brown 1-(minus 1). Rutgers, S.Brown 16-63, Vedral 7-27, Salaam 5-15, Monangai 2-9, Langan 5-9, Simon 3-(minus 8).
PASSING_Nebraska, C.Thompson 24-36-2-232, Purdy 0-1-0-0. Rutgers, Vedral 6-15-0-133, Simon 6-15-3-100.
RECEIVING_Nebraska, Vokolek 6-46, Grant 6-34, Palmer 4-64, Washington 4-53, O.Martin 2-16, Brewington 1-17, A.Brown 1-2. Rutgers, Cruickshank 5-71, Jones 2-76, Ryan 2-50, Langan 1-19, S.Brown 1-9, Long 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Rutgers, McAtamney 58.
