|North Dakota
|0
|7
|10
|0
|—
|17
|Nebraska
|7
|0
|17
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
NEB_Grant 19 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:46.
Second Quarter
UND_Zavalney 1 pass from T.Schuster (Stevens kick), :13.
Third Quarter
NEB_N.Boerkircher 19 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 13:12.
NEB_FG Bleekrode 46, 8:36.
UND_FG Stevens 23, 5:52.
UND_Hoosman 5 run (Stevens kick), 4:22.
NEB_Grant 46 run (Bleekrode kick), 2:30.
Fourth Quarter
NEB_Allen 14 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:35.
NEB_Brewington 5 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 2:07.
A_86,590.
|UND
|NEB
|First downs
|18
|26
|Total Net Yards
|306
|437
|Rushes-yards
|33-175
|41-244
|Passing
|131
|193
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-8
|2-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-37-0
|14-21-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|3-27
|Punts
|7-27.286
|2-42.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-70
|7-54
|Time of Possession
|36:01
|23:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_North Dakota, Smith 10-104, Hoosman 10-41, Vaughn 3-10, Ziebarth 3-8, S.Romfo 1-6, Wilson 2-5, Schuster 4-1. Nebraska, Grant 23-189, Allen 11-58, Ervin 1-(minus 1), C.Thompson 6-(minus 2).
PASSING_North Dakota, Schuster 24-37-0-131. Nebraska, C.Thompson 14-21-1-193.
RECEIVING_North Dakota, Belquist 6-40, Wilson 5-30, Zavalney 3-7, Maag 2-21, Smith 2-5, Hoosman 2-0, Preston 1-12, Wright 1-8, Vaughn 1-5, Kupfer 1-3. Nebraska, Palmer 4-82, N.Boerkircher 2-32, Washington 2-31, A.Brown 2-27, Manning 2-16, Brewington 1-5, Grant 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nebraska, Bleekrode 37.
