North Dakota0710017
Nebraska70171438

First Quarter

NEB_Grant 19 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:46.

Second Quarter

UND_Zavalney 1 pass from T.Schuster (Stevens kick), :13.

Third Quarter

NEB_N.Boerkircher 19 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 13:12.

NEB_FG Bleekrode 46, 8:36.

UND_FG Stevens 23, 5:52.

UND_Hoosman 5 run (Stevens kick), 4:22.

NEB_Grant 46 run (Bleekrode kick), 2:30.

Fourth Quarter

NEB_Allen 14 run (Bleekrode kick), 6:35.

NEB_Brewington 5 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 2:07.

A_86,590.

UNDNEB
First downs1826
Total Net Yards306437
Rushes-yards33-17541-244
Passing131193
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns2-82-22
Interceptions Ret.1-150-0
Comp-Att-Int24-37-014-21-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-83-27
Punts7-27.2862-42.0
Fumbles-Lost3-12-1
Penalties-Yards6-707-54
Time of Possession36:0123:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North Dakota, Smith 10-104, Hoosman 10-41, Vaughn 3-10, Ziebarth 3-8, S.Romfo 1-6, Wilson 2-5, Schuster 4-1. Nebraska, Grant 23-189, Allen 11-58, Ervin 1-(minus 1), C.Thompson 6-(minus 2).

PASSING_North Dakota, Schuster 24-37-0-131. Nebraska, C.Thompson 14-21-1-193.

RECEIVING_North Dakota, Belquist 6-40, Wilson 5-30, Zavalney 3-7, Maag 2-21, Smith 2-5, Hoosman 2-0, Preston 1-12, Wright 1-8, Vaughn 1-5, Kupfer 1-3. Nebraska, Palmer 4-82, N.Boerkircher 2-32, Washington 2-31, A.Brown 2-27, Manning 2-16, Brewington 1-5, Grant 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nebraska, Bleekrode 37.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you