IOWA (8-5)
P.McCaffery 1-9 0-0 3, Murray 6-15 2-2 17, Rebraca 8-16 0-2 16, Perkins 1-6 0-0 3, Ulis 0-4 0-0 0, Dix 1-2 2-2 5, Bowen 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 19-73 5-8 50.
NEBRASKA (8-6)
Gary 6-11 0-2 14, Walker 5-9 0-0 10, Bandoumel 3-8 4-4 10, Griesel 3-10 4-6 12, Wilcher 4-8 2-2 13, Tominaga 1-6 0-0 2, Breidenbach 1-5 0-0 2, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 1-1 0-0 3, Kojenets 0-0 0-0 0, Hoiberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 10-14 66.
Halftime_Nebraska 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 7-28 (Murray 3-8, Dix 1-1, Perkins 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-4, Rebraca 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Ulis 0-2), Nebraska 8-23 (Wilcher 3-6, Griesel 2-3, Gary 2-5, Lawrence 1-1, Breidenbach 0-1, Hoiberg 0-1, Bandoumel 0-2, Tominaga 0-4). Rebounds_Iowa 35 (Rebraca 13), Nebraska 45 (Griesel 10). Assists_Iowa 12 (P.McCaffery, Murray, Rebraca, Perkins 2), Nebraska 14 (Griesel 5). Total Fouls_Iowa 14, Nebraska 12.
