|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|28
|1-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|3
|Murray
|36
|6-15
|2-2
|4-8
|2
|1
|17
|Rebraca
|32
|8-16
|0-2
|4-13
|2
|2
|16
|Perkins
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|3
|3
|Ulis
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Dix
|18
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Bowen
|12
|0-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|19-73
|5-8
|13-35
|12
|14
|50
Percentages: FG .260, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Murray 3-8, Dix 1-1, Perkins 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-4, Rebraca 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Ulis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Murray 3, Dix).
Turnovers: 5 (Murray 2, Rebraca).
Steals: 7 (Dix, Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca).
Technical Fouls: Rebraca, 15:24 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gary
|36
|6-11
|0-2
|3-9
|0
|2
|14
|Walker
|21
|5-9
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|4
|10
|Bandoumel
|37
|3-8
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|0
|10
|Griesel
|35
|3-10
|4-6
|0-10
|5
|0
|12
|Wilcher
|30
|4-8
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|13
|Tominaga
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Breidenbach
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|4
|2
|Dawson
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Kojenets
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoiberg
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|10-14
|11-45
|14
|12
|66
Percentages: FG .400, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Wilcher 3-6, Griesel 2-3, Gary 2-5, Lawrence 1-1, Breidenbach 0-1, Hoiberg 0-1, Bandoumel 0-2, Tominaga 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Breidenbach 2, Dawson, Gary, Griesel, Walker, Wilcher).
Turnovers: 13 (Walker 4, Bandoumel 3, Griesel 2, Kojenets, Lawrence, Tominaga, Wilcher).
Steals: 4 (Gary, Griesel, Walker, Wilcher).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa
|26
|24
|—
|50
|Nebraska
|38
|28
|—
|66
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.