FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery281-90-00-3203
Murray366-152-24-82117
Rebraca328-160-24-132216
Perkins211-60-02-2233
Ulis180-40-01-3110
Dix181-22-20-0105
Bowen120-41-21-1011
Totals20019-735-813-35121450

Percentages: FG .260, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Murray 3-8, Dix 1-1, Perkins 1-1, P.McCaffery 1-4, Rebraca 0-1, Bowen 0-2, Ulis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Murray 3, Dix).

Turnovers: 5 (Murray 2, Rebraca).

Steals: 7 (Dix, Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca).

Technical Fouls: Rebraca, 15:24 second.

FGFTReb
NEBRASKAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gary366-110-23-90214
Walker215-90-02-80410
Bandoumel373-84-40-43010
Griesel353-104-60-105012
Wilcher304-82-20-14013
Tominaga131-60-00-0102
Breidenbach121-50-05-7042
Dawson70-10-00-1110
Lawrence41-10-00-1013
Kojenets30-00-01-3000
Hoiberg10-10-00-1000
Totals20024-6010-1411-45141266

Percentages: FG .400, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Wilcher 3-6, Griesel 2-3, Gary 2-5, Lawrence 1-1, Breidenbach 0-1, Hoiberg 0-1, Bandoumel 0-2, Tominaga 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Breidenbach 2, Dawson, Gary, Griesel, Walker, Wilcher).

Turnovers: 13 (Walker 4, Bandoumel 3, Griesel 2, Kojenets, Lawrence, Tominaga, Wilcher).

Steals: 4 (Gary, Griesel, Walker, Wilcher).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa262450
Nebraska382866

