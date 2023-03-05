NEBRASKA (16-15)
Walker 3-6 3-3 9, Griesel 6-10 1-2 16, Lawrence 5-9 0-0 15, Tominaga 5-9 0-0 11, Wilcher 5-7 0-0 12, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0, Hoiberg 3-5 1-3 9, Breidenbach 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 31-53 5-8 81.
IOWA (19-12)
Murray 8-22 3-5 22, Rebraca 5-14 0-2 10, Perkins 3-6 0-0 6, Ulis 0-2 0-0 0, C.McCaffery 1-5 5-6 8, P.McCaffery 7-14 3-4 23, Sandfort 3-11 0-0 8, Dix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-74 11-17 77.
Halftime_Iowa 43-39. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 14-26 (Lawrence 5-8, Griesel 3-4, Hoiberg 2-3, Wilcher 2-4, Breidenbach 1-3, Tominaga 1-4), Iowa 12-37 (P.McCaffery 6-10, Murray 3-13, Sandfort 2-9, C.McCaffery 1-4, Ulis 0-1). Rebounds_Nebraska 36 (Walker 12), Iowa 36 (C.McCaffery 8). Assists_Nebraska 19 (Walker 8), Iowa 18 (C.McCaffery 9). Total Fouls_Nebraska 17, Iowa 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.