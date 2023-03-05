FGFTReb
NEBRASKAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker373-63-31-12849
Griesel366-101-20-63116
Lawrence275-90-01-54415
Tominaga345-90-00-20211
Wilcher305-70-00-52212
Breidenbach174-70-02-4119
Hoiberg173-51-32-2129
Dawson20-00-00-0010
Totals20031-535-86-36191781

Percentages: FG .585, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Lawrence 5-8, Griesel 3-4, Hoiberg 2-3, Wilcher 2-4, Breidenbach 1-3, Tominaga 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Griesel 2, Walker).

Turnovers: 15 (Lawrence 3, Tominaga 3, Walker 3, Wilcher 3, Hoiberg 2, Breidenbach).

Steals: 1 (Wilcher).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murray378-223-54-74122
Rebraca385-140-25-71210
Perkins263-60-03-4416
Ulis130-20-00-1020
C.McCaffery361-55-62-8948
P.McCaffery257-143-42-40123
Sandfort223-110-02-5028
Dix30-00-00-0000
Totals20027-7411-1718-36181377

Percentages: FG .365, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (P.McCaffery 6-10, Murray 3-13, Sandfort 2-9, C.McCaffery 1-4, Ulis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Murray 2, P.McCaffery 2, C.McCaffery, Perkins).

Steals: 12 (C.McCaffery 3, Perkins 3, Murray 2, P.McCaffery 2, Rebraca, Sandfort).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nebraska394281
Iowa433477

A_15,056 (15,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you