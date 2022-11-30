BOSTON COLLEGE (5-3)
Bickerstaff 0-0 0-0 0, Penha 5-8 1-3 13, Ashton-Langford 2-11 3-4 9, Madsen 2-5 2-2 7, Zackery 2-8 0-0 4, Langford 2-4 0-0 4, McGlockton 7-9 5-6 20, Kelley 4-9 0-0 10, Mighty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 11-15 67.
NEBRASKA (5-3)
Gary 4-9 1-1 10, Walker 5-6 0-0 10, Bandoumel 4-7 3-3 12, Griesel 3-4 1-2 8, Wilcher 5-11 0-2 14, Tominaga 7-8 5-5 23, Keita 2-2 1-2 5, Breidenbach 1-2 0-1 2, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson 1-3 0-0 3, Grace 0-0 0-0 0, Hoiberg 0-0 0-0 0, Kojenets 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 32-52 12-18 88.
Halftime_Nebraska 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 8-22 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2), Nebraska 12-23 (Tominaga 4-5, Wilcher 4-7, Dawson 1-2, Griesel 1-2, Bandoumel 1-3, Gary 1-4). Rebounds_Boston College 26 (McGlockton 11), Nebraska 29 (Keita 8). Assists_Boston College 12 (Langford 4), Nebraska 21 (Bandoumel, Griesel 6). Total Fouls_Boston College 18, Nebraska 17. A_13,080 (15,147).
