FGFTReb
BOSTON COLLEGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bickerstaff140-00-00-2120
Penha285-81-31-22313
Ashton-Langford242-113-40-1229
Madsen192-52-20-3117
Zackery302-80-01-2044
Langford312-40-01-3414
McGlockton267-95-66-110420
Kelley254-90-00-22010
Mighty30-00-00-0010
Totals20024-5411-159-26121867

Percentages: FG .444, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff).

Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha).

Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton, Zackery).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEBRASKAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gary274-91-11-40010
Walker185-60-01-50310
Bandoumel294-73-30-66312
Griesel273-41-20-2608
Wilcher285-110-21-30314
Tominaga257-85-50-02123
Keita182-21-24-8235
Breidenbach111-20-10-1422
Lawrence90-00-00-0000
Dawson51-30-00-0013
Grace10-00-00-0100
Hoiberg10-00-00-0000
Kojenets10-01-20-0011
Totals20032-5212-187-29211788

Percentages: FG .615, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Tominaga 4-5, Wilcher 4-7, Dawson 1-2, Griesel 1-2, Bandoumel 1-3, Gary 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gary).

Turnovers: 10 (Bandoumel 3, Gary 3, Griesel 2, Keita, Tominaga).

Steals: 7 (Griesel 3, Bandoumel, Dawson, Keita, Tominaga).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston College343367
Nebraska375188

A_13,080 (15,147).

