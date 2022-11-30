|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bickerstaff
|14
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Penha
|28
|5-8
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|3
|13
|Ashton-Langford
|24
|2-11
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|9
|Madsen
|19
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|7
|Zackery
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Langford
|31
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|4
|McGlockton
|26
|7-9
|5-6
|6-11
|0
|4
|20
|Kelley
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|10
|Mighty
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|11-15
|9-26
|12
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff).
Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha).
Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton, Zackery).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gary
|27
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|10
|Walker
|18
|5-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|10
|Bandoumel
|29
|4-7
|3-3
|0-6
|6
|3
|12
|Griesel
|27
|3-4
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|0
|8
|Wilcher
|28
|5-11
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|14
|Tominaga
|25
|7-8
|5-5
|0-0
|2
|1
|23
|Keita
|18
|2-2
|1-2
|4-8
|2
|3
|5
|Breidenbach
|11
|1-2
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|2
|2
|Lawrence
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Grace
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Hoiberg
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kojenets
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|32-52
|12-18
|7-29
|21
|17
|88
Percentages: FG .615, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Tominaga 4-5, Wilcher 4-7, Dawson 1-2, Griesel 1-2, Bandoumel 1-3, Gary 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Gary).
Turnovers: 10 (Bandoumel 3, Gary 3, Griesel 2, Keita, Tominaga).
Steals: 7 (Griesel 3, Bandoumel, Dawson, Keita, Tominaga).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston College
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Nebraska
|37
|51
|—
|88
A_13,080 (15,147).
