NEBRASKA (15-13)
Bourne 8-13 0-0 16, Markowski 5-8 1-2 11, Haiby 5-10 2-2 12, Krull 5-9 0-0 11, Shelley 8-14 4-4 26, Coley 2-2 0-0 6, Mendelson 0-1 1-2 1, Stewart 2-2 0-0 4, Hake 1-1 0-0 3, Moriarty 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 36-61 8-10 90
ILLINOIS (20-8)
Bostic 4-6 0-0 8, Bryant 3-15 2-2 10, Cook 6-20 1-2 16, McKenzie 4-12 2-2 10, Peebles 3-8 0-0 7, Dewey 0-0 0-0 0, Lopes 1-2 0-0 2, Taponen 1-2 0-1 2, Rhodes 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 23-67 5-7 57
|Nebraska
|26
|19
|23
|22
|—
|90
|Illinois
|23
|12
|12
|10
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Nebraska 10-24 (Bourne 0-4, Haiby 0-1, Krull 1-4, Shelley 6-11, Coley 2-2, Hake 1-1, Moriarty 0-1), Illinois 6-26 (Bryant 2-12, Cook 3-8, McKenzie 0-1, Peebles 1-5). Assists_Nebraska 16 (Shelley 6), Illinois 12 (Cook 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Nebraska 44 (Bourne 13), Illinois 24 (McKenzie 4). Total Fouls_Nebraska 11, Illinois 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,547.
