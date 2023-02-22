FGFTReb
NEBRASKA (15-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bourne318-130-02-131016
Markowski235-81-23-74411
Haiby305-102-22-74012
Krull315-90-01-21311
Shelley388-144-40-56226
Coley62-20-00-0006
Mendelson70-11-20-3001
Stewart132-20-00-2014
Hake61-10-00-0013
Moriarty150-10-00-1000
Team00-00-00-4000
Totals20036-618-108-44161190

Percentages: FG 59.016, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Shelley 6-11, Coley 2-2, Krull 1-4, Hake 1-1, Bourne 0-4, Haiby 0-1, Moriarty 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bourne 1, Markowski 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Haiby 3, Shelley 2, Bourne 1, Hake 1, Krull 1, Moriarty 1)

Steals: 3 (Krull 1, Shelley 1, Stewart 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ILLINOIS (20-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bostic334-60-00-3038
Bryant273-152-20-34310
Cook376-201-20-25316
McKenzie304-122-23-41110
Peebles403-80-00-2207
Dewey110-00-01-2000
Lopes101-20-01-1022
Taponen71-20-12-2002
Rhodes51-20-01-2002
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20023-675-79-24121257

Percentages: FG 34.328, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Cook 3-8, Bryant 2-12, Peebles 1-5, McKenzie 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostic 2)

Turnovers: 6 (Rhodes 2, Bryant 1, Cook 1, Lopes 1, McKenzie 1)

Steals: 3 (Cook 1, McKenzie 1, Peebles 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Nebraska2619232290
Illinois2312121057

A_3,547

Officials_Missy Brooks, Roy Gulbeyan, Jesse Dickerson

