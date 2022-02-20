FGFTReb
NEBRASKA (20-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bourne288-110-01-41217
Markowski285-104-61-90315
Haiby285-64-41-65214
Shelley311-92-20-51235
Weidner258-104-42-51223
Coley51-10-00-0023
Cravens170-12-42-4142
Cayton93-51-21-1019
Porter90-20-00-0000
Brown70-20-00-2010
Moriarty112-20-00-0205
Stewart20-20-00-1000
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20033-6117-229-39222093

Percentages: FG 54.098, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Weidner 3-3, Cayton 2-3, Bourne 1-1, Markowski 1-3, Shelley 1-4, Coley 1-1, Moriarty 1-1, Haiby 0-1, Porter 0-1, Brown 0-2, Stewart 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Markowski 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Shelley 3, Cravens 2, Bourne 1, Markowski 1, Porter 1, Brown 1)

Steals: 7 (Shelley 3, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Cravens 1, Moriarty 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MINNESOTA (12-16)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bagwell-Katalinich124-70-01-2148
Micheaux204-80-01-4028
Hubbard320-20-00-1320
Scalia378-164-40-22522
Winters202-50-10-4024
Hedman20-10-00-0010
Mershon141-42-31-2004
Sissoko204-96-91-41214
Helgren110-20-00-4020
Sconiers20-00-00-0100
Smith273-54-51-31010
Czinano30-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20026-5916-227-2892070

Percentages: FG 44.068, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Scalia 2-5, Hubbard 0-1, Winters 0-2, Hedman 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Micheaux 1, Winters 1, Mershon 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Micheaux 2, Hubbard 2, Scalia 2, Winters 2, Bagwell-Katalinich 1, Mershon 1, Sissoko 1)

Steals: 2 (Sconiers 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Minnesota1618132370
Nebraska2318302293

A_6,566

Officials_Lauren Niemiera, Missy Brooks, Brian Garland

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you