|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEBRASKA (20-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bourne
|28
|8-11
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|17
|Markowski
|28
|5-10
|4-6
|1-9
|0
|3
|15
|Haiby
|28
|5-6
|4-4
|1-6
|5
|2
|14
|Shelley
|31
|1-9
|2-2
|0-5
|12
|3
|5
|Weidner
|25
|8-10
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|23
|Coley
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Cravens
|17
|0-1
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|4
|2
|Cayton
|9
|3-5
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|9
|Porter
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Moriarty
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|Stewart
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-61
|17-22
|9-39
|22
|20
|93
Percentages: FG 54.098, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Weidner 3-3, Cayton 2-3, Bourne 1-1, Markowski 1-3, Shelley 1-4, Coley 1-1, Moriarty 1-1, Haiby 0-1, Porter 0-1, Brown 0-2, Stewart 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Markowski 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Shelley 3, Cravens 2, Bourne 1, Markowski 1, Porter 1, Brown 1)
Steals: 7 (Shelley 3, Markowski 1, Haiby 1, Cravens 1, Moriarty 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|MINNESOTA (12-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bagwell-Katalinich
|12
|4-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|8
|Micheaux
|20
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|8
|Hubbard
|32
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Scalia
|37
|8-16
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|5
|22
|Winters
|20
|2-5
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|2
|4
|Hedman
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Mershon
|14
|1-4
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Sissoko
|20
|4-9
|6-9
|1-4
|1
|2
|14
|Helgren
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Sconiers
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Smith
|27
|3-5
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|10
|Czinano
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|16-22
|7-28
|9
|20
|70
Percentages: FG 44.068, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Scalia 2-5, Hubbard 0-1, Winters 0-2, Hedman 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Micheaux 1, Winters 1, Mershon 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Micheaux 2, Hubbard 2, Scalia 2, Winters 2, Bagwell-Katalinich 1, Mershon 1, Sissoko 1)
Steals: 2 (Sconiers 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Minnesota
|16
|18
|13
|23
|—
|70
|Nebraska
|23
|18
|30
|22
|—
|93
A_6,566
Officials_Lauren Niemiera, Missy Brooks, Brian Garland