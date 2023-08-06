|South Africa
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Netherlands, Roord, 9th minute.
Second Half_2, Netherlands, Beerensteyn, (Martens), 68th.
Goalies_South Africa, Kaylin Swart, Andile Dlamini, Kebotseng Moletsane; Netherlands, Daphne Van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar.
Yellow Cards_Van de Donk, Netherlands, 67th.
Referee_Yoshimi Yamashita. Assistant Referees_Makoto Bozono, Naomi Teshirogi, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Hyeon Jeong Oh.
A_40,233.
