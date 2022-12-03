|United States
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Netherlands, Depay, (Dumfries), 10th minute; 2, Netherlands, Blind, (Dumfries), 45th+1.
Second Half_3, United States, Wright, (Pulisic), 76th; 4, Netherlands, Dumfries, (Blind), 81st.
Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath; Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer.
Yellow Cards_Koopmeiners, Netherlands, 60th; De Jong, Netherlands, 87th.
Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera.
A_44,846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.