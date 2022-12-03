United States011
Netherlands213

First Half_1, Netherlands, Depay, (Dumfries), 10th minute; 2, Netherlands, Blind, (Dumfries), 45th+1.

Second Half_3, United States, Wright, (Pulisic), 76th; 4, Netherlands, Dumfries, (Blind), 81st.

Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath; Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer.

Yellow Cards_Koopmeiners, Netherlands, 60th; De Jong, Netherlands, 87th.

Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio. Assistant Referees_Bruno Boschilia, Bruno Raphael Pires, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera.

A_44,846.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you