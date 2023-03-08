CubaNetherlands
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28232Totals31474
Santos lf2000J.Prfar lf4000
Moncada 3b3000Brndina cf3120
Robert cf4010Bgaerts ss4000
Cspedes dh2000Grgrius 1b3111
Qintana c4000J.Schop 2b3110
Drake 1b4000Blntien dh4000
Guibert rf3210J.Plcos rf3111
Arrbrrn ss3000Simmons 3b4010
Mujica 2b3012Tromp c3012

DP_Netherlands 1. LOB_Cuba 5, Netherlands 7. 2B_Mujica (1), Guibert (1), Robert (1). RBI_Mujica 2 (2), Tromp 2 (2), J.Plcos (1), Grgrius (1). SB_Santos (1), Brndina (1), J.Plcos (1).

Cuba0100001002
Netherlands00100300x4
IPHRERBBSO
Cuba
Y.Rdrgz431116
O.Grcia L112211
Viera121103
Romero110002
Moinelo100001
Netherlands
de Blok311142
West12/300010
Mendez W11/300011
K.Kelly H111100
Vn Gurp H110000
Flranus S100001

HBP_by Y.Rdrgz (J.Schop, J.Plcos).

