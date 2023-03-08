|Cuba
|Netherlands
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Santos lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Prfar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brndina cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cspedes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Qintana c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Drake 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blntien dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guibert rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|J.Plcos rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arrbrrn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mujica 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Tromp c
|3
|0
|1
|2
DP_Netherlands 1. LOB_Cuba 5, Netherlands 7. 2B_Mujica (1), Guibert (1), Robert (1). RBI_Mujica 2 (2), Tromp 2 (2), J.Plcos (1), Grgrius (1). SB_Santos (1), Brndina (1), J.Plcos (1).
|Cuba
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Netherlands
|001
|003
|00x
|—
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Y.Rdrgz (J.Schop, J.Plcos).
