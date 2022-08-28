|Nevada
|0
|17
|0
|6
|—
|23
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|7
|3
|—
|12
Second Quarter
NMSU_safety, 13:38.
NEV_Lee 32 run (Talton kick), 10:02.
NEV_FG Talton 28, 4:08.
NEV_Lee 4 run (Talton kick), :42.
Third Quarter
NMSU_David 10 pass from Frakes (Albertson kick), 5:19.
Fourth Quarter
NEV_FG Talton 34, 14:56.
NMSU_FG Albertson 46, 8:21.
NEV_FG Talton 38, 1:35.
A_23,371.
|NEV
|NMSU
|First downs
|18
|16
|Total Net Yards
|257
|303
|Rushes-yards
|45-179
|25-85
|Passing
|78
|218
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-19
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|2-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-23-0
|18-34-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|4-42.0
|2-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-65
|8-55
|Time of Possession
|31:44
|28:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Nevada, Taua 19-109, Lee 13-61, Cox 6-37, Patton 2-6, Illingworth 2-(minus 8), (Team) 3-(minus 26). New Mexico St., Pavia 5-36, Ja.Jones 11-28, Frakes 2-15, S.Thomas 5-9, Parker 1-1, Brady 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Nevada, Illingworth 7-12-0-51, Cox 7-11-0-27. New Mexico St., Frakes 9-13-1-143, Pavia 9-20-3-75, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Nevada, Tyre.Mack 4-40, Bell 3-11, Taua 3-4, Curtis 1-8, Munro 1-6, Shults 1-6, Casteel 1-3. New Mexico St., David 7-56, Parker 4-59, Powers 2-74, Brady 2-16, Gicinto 1-7, Ja.Jones 1-4, S.Thomas 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico St., Albertson 43.
