Nevada0170623
New Mexico St.027312

Second Quarter

NMSU_safety, 13:38.

NEV_Lee 32 run (Talton kick), 10:02.

NEV_FG Talton 28, 4:08.

NEV_Lee 4 run (Talton kick), :42.

Third Quarter

NMSU_David 10 pass from Frakes (Albertson kick), 5:19.

Fourth Quarter

NEV_FG Talton 34, 14:56.

NMSU_FG Albertson 46, 8:21.

NEV_FG Talton 38, 1:35.

A_23,371.

NEVNMSU
First downs1816
Total Net Yards257303
Rushes-yards45-17925-85
Passing78218
Punt Returns1-03-19
Kickoff Returns2-462-30
Interceptions Ret.4-00-0
Comp-Att-Int14-23-018-34-4
Sacked-Yards Lost0-00-0
Punts4-42.02-43.5
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards6-658-55
Time of Possession31:4428:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Nevada, Taua 19-109, Lee 13-61, Cox 6-37, Patton 2-6, Illingworth 2-(minus 8), (Team) 3-(minus 26). New Mexico St., Pavia 5-36, Ja.Jones 11-28, Frakes 2-15, S.Thomas 5-9, Parker 1-1, Brady 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Nevada, Illingworth 7-12-0-51, Cox 7-11-0-27. New Mexico St., Frakes 9-13-1-143, Pavia 9-20-3-75, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Nevada, Tyre.Mack 4-40, Bell 3-11, Taua 3-4, Curtis 1-8, Munro 1-6, Shults 1-6, Casteel 1-3. New Mexico St., David 7-56, Parker 4-59, Powers 2-74, Brady 2-16, Gicinto 1-7, Ja.Jones 1-4, S.Thomas 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Mexico St., Albertson 43.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

