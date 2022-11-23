|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AKRON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|35
|4-11
|1-3
|2-9
|2
|3
|9
|Hunter
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Castaneda
|31
|2-10
|5-7
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|Hankerson
|37
|3-7
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|3
|8
|Tribble
|26
|3-4
|1-1
|1-2
|1
|3
|7
|T.Johnson
|27
|9-10
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|3
|21
|N.Johnson
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Clarke
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|7-11
|3-29
|8
|19
|58
Percentages: FG .431, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (T.Johnson 3-3, Hankerson 2-5, Castaneda 2-9, Mitchell 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Freeman).
Turnovers: 13 (Tribble 4, T.Johnson 3, Freeman 2, Hankerson 2, Castaneda, N.Johnson).
Steals: 6 (N.Johnson 2, T.Johnson 2, Mitchell, Tribble).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEVADA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|33
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|5
|Williams
|37
|1-6
|3-3
|3-10
|4
|2
|6
|Baker
|31
|8-14
|3-4
|2-6
|2
|1
|20
|Blackshear
|31
|3-7
|3-4
|0-5
|4
|2
|10
|Lucas
|33
|5-15
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|16
|Davidson
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|3
|Pettigrew
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Powell
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|11-13
|8-30
|13
|14
|62
Percentages: FG .368, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Lucas 4-9, Baker 1-1, Blackshear 1-2, Coleman 1-2, Davidson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Powell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Pettigrew 2, Baker).
Turnovers: 9 (Baker 3, Blackshear 2, Davidson 2, Lucas, Pettigrew).
Steals: 3 (Williams 2, Baker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Akron
|24
|34
|—
|58
|Nevada
|20
|42
|—
|62
.
