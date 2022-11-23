FGFTReb
AKRONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman354-111-32-9239
Hunter120-40-00-0010
Castaneda312-105-70-31211
Hankerson373-70-00-7038
Tribble263-41-11-2137
T.Johnson279-100-00-34321
N.Johnson191-30-00-3042
Clarke80-10-00-2000
Mitchell40-10-00-0000
Lyles10-00-00-0000
Totals20022-517-113-2981958

Percentages: FG .431, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (T.Johnson 3-3, Hankerson 2-5, Castaneda 2-9, Mitchell 0-1, N.Johnson 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Freeman).

Turnovers: 13 (Tribble 4, T.Johnson 3, Freeman 2, Hankerson 2, Castaneda, N.Johnson).

Steals: 6 (N.Johnson 2, T.Johnson 2, Mitchell, Tribble).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEVADAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman332-50-02-4235
Williams371-63-33-10426
Baker318-143-42-62120
Blackshear313-73-40-54210
Lucas335-152-20-11116
Davidson161-50-00-2033
Pettigrew111-40-01-2012
Powell80-10-00-0010
Totals20021-5711-138-30131462

Percentages: FG .368, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Lucas 4-9, Baker 1-1, Blackshear 1-2, Coleman 1-2, Davidson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Powell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Pettigrew 2, Baker).

Turnovers: 9 (Baker 3, Blackshear 2, Davidson 2, Lucas, Pettigrew).

Steals: 3 (Williams 2, Baker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Akron243458
Nevada204262

