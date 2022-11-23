AKRON (3-3)
Freeman 4-11 1-3 9, Hunter 0-4 0-0 0, Castaneda 2-10 5-7 11, Hankerson 3-7 0-0 8, Tribble 3-4 1-1 7, T.Johnson 9-10 0-0 21, N.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-11 58.
NEVADA (6-1)
Coleman 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 1-6 3-3 6, Baker 8-14 3-4 20, Blackshear 3-7 3-4 10, Lucas 5-15 2-2 16, Davidson 1-5 0-0 3, Pettigrew 1-4 0-0 2, Powell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-13 62.
Halftime_Akron 24-20. 3-Point Goals_Akron 7-22 (T.Johnson 3-3, Hankerson 2-5, Castaneda 2-9, N.Johnson 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2), Nevada 9-21 (Lucas 4-9, Baker 1-1, Blackshear 1-2, Coleman 1-2, Davidson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Powell 0-1). Rebounds_Akron 29 (Freeman 9), Nevada 30 (Williams 10). Assists_Akron 8 (T.Johnson 4), Nevada 13 (Williams, Blackshear 4). Total Fouls_Akron 19, Nevada 14.
