LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-5)
Leaupepe 7-10 1-1 20, Quintana 0-5 2-2 2, Shelton 4-6 0-0 9, Douglas 5-8 3-4 13, Scott 3-13 6-8 12, Marble 1-4 2-4 5, Merkviladze 0-6 0-0 0, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 14-19 63.
NEVADA (6-4)
Washington 2-6 3-4 7, Baker 4-8 4-6 13, Blackshear 0-2 4-4 4, Cambridge 4-12 0-0 10, Sherfield 6-14 9-10 24, Coleman 1-6 2-2 4, Foster 1-2 2-3 4, Hymes 1-2 0-0 2, Huseinovic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 24-29 68.
Halftime_Nevada 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 7-22 (Leaupepe 5-7, Shelton 1-2, Marble 1-3, Lewis 0-1, Douglas 0-2, Quintana 0-2, Scott 0-2, Merkviladze 0-3), Nevada 6-20 (Sherfield 3-6, Cambridge 2-7, Baker 1-2, Blackshear 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Foster 0-1, Huseinovic 0-1, Hymes 0-1). Fouled Out_Leaupepe, Cambridge. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 37 (Douglas 9), Nevada 33 (Washington 8). Assists_Loyola Marymount 11 (Scott 6), Nevada 11 (Sherfield 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 23, Nevada 19. A_6,689 (11,536).