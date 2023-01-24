|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allick
|48
|3-4
|2-4
|2-8
|2
|3
|8
|Udeze
|46
|6-9
|4-7
|1-10
|1
|2
|16
|House
|47
|5-15
|4-4
|0-7
|10
|4
|17
|Johnson
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|3
|Mashburn
|43
|11-22
|8-8
|0-2
|0
|3
|33
|Dent
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|8
|Jenkins
|13
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|7
|Forsling
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|250
|34-63
|18-23
|5-35
|17
|19
|94
Percentages: FG .540, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Mashburn 3-4, House 3-9, Jenkins 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Allick 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Allick, Dent, Forsling).
Turnovers: 16 (Dent 4, House 4, Udeze 3, Allick 2, Mashburn 2, Johnson).
Steals: 7 (Allick 2, House 2, Johnson 2, Dent).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEVADA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|42
|3-5
|1-1
|2-4
|9
|3
|7
|Williams
|42
|5-14
|2-2
|4-13
|3
|5
|13
|Baker
|40
|12-17
|3-4
|2-5
|3
|1
|28
|Blackshear
|40
|8-13
|4-5
|0-1
|4
|5
|20
|Lucas
|39
|5-16
|9-12
|0-2
|2
|1
|22
|Davidson
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Foster
|16
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|1
|Pettigrew
|11
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Powell
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|250
|36-75
|20-26
|9-29
|23
|21
|97
Percentages: FG .480, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Lucas 3-9, Baker 1-3, Williams 1-6, Blackshear 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Davidson 0-2, Pettigrew 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman 2, Davidson).
Turnovers: 9 (Baker 3, Blackshear 2, Coleman 2, Williams 2).
Steals: 12 (Blackshear 5, Coleman 3, Williams 3, Baker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Mexico
|38
|40
|9
|7
|—
|94
|Nevada
|43
|35
|9
|10
|—
|97
A_8,292 (11,536).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.