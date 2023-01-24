FGFTReb
NEW MEXICOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allick483-42-42-8238
Udeze466-94-71-101216
House475-154-40-710417
Johnson261-30-02-3223
Mashburn4311-228-80-20333
Dent234-50-00-4238
Jenkins133-30-00-1027
Forsling41-20-00-0002
Totals25034-6318-235-35171994

Percentages: FG .540, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Mashburn 3-4, House 3-9, Jenkins 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Allick 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Allick, Dent, Forsling).

Turnovers: 16 (Dent 4, House 4, Udeze 3, Allick 2, Mashburn 2, Johnson).

Steals: 7 (Allick 2, House 2, Johnson 2, Dent).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NEVADAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman423-51-12-4937
Williams425-142-24-133513
Baker4012-173-42-53128
Blackshear408-134-50-14520
Lucas395-169-120-22122
Davidson161-40-00-2122
Foster160-01-20-0131
Pettigrew112-60-01-2004
Powell40-00-00-0010
Totals25036-7520-269-29232197

Percentages: FG .480, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Lucas 3-9, Baker 1-3, Williams 1-6, Blackshear 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Davidson 0-2, Pettigrew 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman 2, Davidson).

Turnovers: 9 (Baker 3, Blackshear 2, Coleman 2, Williams 2).

Steals: 12 (Blackshear 5, Coleman 3, Williams 3, Baker).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico38409794
Nevada433591097

A_8,292 (11,536).

