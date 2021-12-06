New England830314
Buffalo703010

First Quarter

NE_D.Harris 64 run (Bolden run), 5:18. Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:37. New England 8, Buffalo 0.

Buf_G.Davis 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:00. Drive: 1 play, 14 yards, 00:06. New England 8, Buffalo 7.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 41, 11:28. Drive: 10 plays, 52 yards, 5:34. Key Plays: R.Stevenson 10 run; M.Jones 12 pass to J.Smith; Bolden 16 run on 3rd-and-4; R.Stevenson 2 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 11, Buffalo 7.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 35, 6:35. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to Sanders; Allen 6 run on 3rd-and-7. New England 11, Buffalo 10.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 34, 13:01. Drive: 15 plays, 59 yards, 8:34. Key Plays: D.Harris 22 run; R.Stevenson 11 run; M.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-4; M.Jones 1 run on 4th-and-1; R.Stevenson 10 run; Bolden 3 run on 3rd-and-18. New England 14, Buffalo 10.

A_69,694.

NEBuf
FIRST DOWNS1116
Rushing105
Passing19
Penalty02
THIRD DOWN EFF2-124-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-20-1
TOTAL NET YARDS241230
Total Plays4957
Avg Gain4.94.0
NET YARDS RUSHING22299
Rushes4625
Avg per rush4.8263.96
NET YARDS PASSING19131
Sacked-Yds lost0-02-14
Gross-Yds passing19145
Completed-Att.2-315-30
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play6.3334.094
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-3-33-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.6-42.05-46.6
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE035
Punt Returns1-01-8
Kickoff Returns0-01-27
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-473-20
FUMBLES-Lost2-11-1
TIME OF POSSESSION32:0127:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 10-111, Stevenson 24-78, Bolden 4-28, Agholor 1-6, Bourne 1-3, Smith 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 5-(minus 3). Buffalo, Allen 6-39, Singletary 10-36, Moss 8-21, Breida 1-3.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 2-3-0-19. Buffalo, Allen 15-30-0-145.

RECEIVING_New England, Smith 1-12, Bolden 1-7. Buffalo, Diggs 4-51, Sanders 3-22, Davis 2-30, Knox 2-14, Moss 2-12, Beasley 1-11, Breida 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Harry 1-0. Buffalo, Hyde 1-8.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, None. Buffalo, Breida 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Godchaux 6-4-0, Phillips 5-0-0, Hightower 4-3-0, Bentley 3-5-0, Bryant 3-2-0, Guy 3-1-0, Judon 3-0-1, Jackson 2-0-0, McCourty 2-0-0, Ekuale 1-1-1, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, Van Noy 1-0-0, Wise 1-0-0, Barmore 0-1-0. Buffalo, Poyer 5-3-0, Phillips 5-2-0, Milano 4-2-0, Dodson 4-1-0, Jackson 4-1-0, Rousseau 4-0-0, Hyde 3-1-0, Oliver 3-0-0, Edmunds 2-4-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Basham 2-0-0, Ankou 1-1-0, Epenesa 1-0-0, T.Johnson 1-0-0, Hughes 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, None. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 33.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

