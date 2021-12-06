|New England
|8
|3
|0
|3
|—
|14
|Buffalo
|7
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
NE_D.Harris 64 run (Bolden run), 5:18. Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:37. New England 8, Buffalo 0.
Buf_G.Davis 14 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 2:00. Drive: 1 play, 14 yards, 00:06. New England 8, Buffalo 7.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 41, 11:28. Drive: 10 plays, 52 yards, 5:34. Key Plays: R.Stevenson 10 run; M.Jones 12 pass to J.Smith; Bolden 16 run on 3rd-and-4; R.Stevenson 2 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 11, Buffalo 7.
Third Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 35, 6:35. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: Allen 19 pass to Sanders; Allen 6 run on 3rd-and-7. New England 11, Buffalo 10.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 34, 13:01. Drive: 15 plays, 59 yards, 8:34. Key Plays: D.Harris 22 run; R.Stevenson 11 run; M.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-4; M.Jones 1 run on 4th-and-1; R.Stevenson 10 run; Bolden 3 run on 3rd-and-18. New England 14, Buffalo 10.
A_69,694.
|NE
|Buf
|FIRST DOWNS
|11
|16
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|1
|9
|Penalty
|0
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|2-12
|4-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|241
|230
|Total Plays
|49
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|4.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|222
|99
|Rushes
|46
|25
|Avg per rush
|4.826
|3.96
|NET YARDS PASSING
|19
|131
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|2-14
|Gross-Yds passing
|19
|145
|Completed-Att.
|2-3
|15-30
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.333
|4.094
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-3
|3-3-3
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-42.0
|5-46.6
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|0
|35
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-27
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-47
|3-20
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:01
|27:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Harris 10-111, Stevenson 24-78, Bolden 4-28, Agholor 1-6, Bourne 1-3, Smith 1-(minus 1), M.Jones 5-(minus 3). Buffalo, Allen 6-39, Singletary 10-36, Moss 8-21, Breida 1-3.
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 2-3-0-19. Buffalo, Allen 15-30-0-145.
RECEIVING_New England, Smith 1-12, Bolden 1-7. Buffalo, Diggs 4-51, Sanders 3-22, Davis 2-30, Knox 2-14, Moss 2-12, Beasley 1-11, Breida 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_New England, Harry 1-0. Buffalo, Hyde 1-8.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, None. Buffalo, Breida 1-27.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Godchaux 6-4-0, Phillips 5-0-0, Hightower 4-3-0, Bentley 3-5-0, Bryant 3-2-0, Guy 3-1-0, Judon 3-0-1, Jackson 2-0-0, McCourty 2-0-0, Ekuale 1-1-1, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, Van Noy 1-0-0, Wise 1-0-0, Barmore 0-1-0. Buffalo, Poyer 5-3-0, Phillips 5-2-0, Milano 4-2-0, Dodson 4-1-0, Jackson 4-1-0, Rousseau 4-0-0, Hyde 3-1-0, Oliver 3-0-0, Edmunds 2-4-0, Wallace 2-1-0, Basham 2-0-0, Ankou 1-1-0, Epenesa 1-0-0, T.Johnson 1-0-0, Hughes 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New England, None. Buffalo, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 33.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.