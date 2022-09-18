New England377017
Pittsburgh033814

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 28, 6:42.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 8:35.

NE_Agholor 44 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), :22.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:44.

NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 2:47.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Freiermuth 8 pass from Trubisky (Johnson pass from Trubisky), 14:58.

A_67,307.

NEPit
First downs1816
Total Net Yards376243
Rushes-yards31-12422-91
Passing252152
Punt Returns3-221-0
Kickoff Returns3-850-0
Interceptions Ret.1-131-13
Comp-Att-Int21-35-121-33-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-16
Punts4-41.54-51.75
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards7-553-20
Time of Possession33:3626:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 15-71, Stevenson 9-47, Mac.Jones 7-6. Pittsburgh, Harris 15-49, Olszewski 1-18, Warren 4-15, Trubisky 1-7, D.Watt 1-2.

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 21-35-1-252. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 21-33-1-168.

RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 9-95, Agholor 6-110, Bourne 2-16, D.Harris 2-16, Humphrey 1-11, Stevenson 1-4. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-57, Harris 5-40, Claypool 4-26, Freiermuth 4-22, Pickens 1-23, Warren 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 52.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you