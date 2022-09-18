|New England
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|3
|8
|—
|14
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 28, 6:42.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 36, 8:35.
NE_Agholor 44 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), :22.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:44.
NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Freiermuth 8 pass from Trubisky (Johnson pass from Trubisky), 14:58.
A_67,307.
|NE
|Pit
|First downs
|18
|16
|Total Net Yards
|376
|243
|Rushes-yards
|31-124
|22-91
|Passing
|252
|152
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-85
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-13
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-35-1
|21-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-16
|Punts
|4-41.5
|4-51.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|33:36
|26:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 15-71, Stevenson 9-47, Mac.Jones 7-6. Pittsburgh, Harris 15-49, Olszewski 1-18, Warren 4-15, Trubisky 1-7, D.Watt 1-2.
PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 21-35-1-252. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 21-33-1-168.
RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 9-95, Agholor 6-110, Bourne 2-16, D.Harris 2-16, Humphrey 1-11, Stevenson 1-4. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-57, Harris 5-40, Claypool 4-26, Freiermuth 4-22, Pickens 1-23, Warren 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 52.
