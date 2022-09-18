|New England
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|3
|8
|—
|14
First Quarter
NE_FG Folk 28, 6:42. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 6:45. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 8 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-7; Mac.Jones 16 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-4; Mac.Jones 16 pass to Agholor; Mac.Jones 11 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-13. New England 3, Pittsburgh 0.
Second Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 36, 8:35. Drive: 16 plays, 48 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 13 interception return to Pittsburgh 34; N.Harris 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 12 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-10; Trubisky 17 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-17; N.Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 11 pass to Claypool. New England 3, Pittsburgh 3.
NE_Agholor 44 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), :22. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 2:46. Key Play: Mac.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-1. New England 10, Pittsburgh 3.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:44. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 3:33. Key Play: Trubisky 13 pass to N.Harris. New England 10, Pittsburgh 6.
NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 2:47. Drive: 3 plays, 10 yards, 1:11. New England 17, Pittsburgh 6.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Freiermuth 8 pass from Trubisky (Johnson pass from Trubisky), 14:58. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Trubisky 14 pass to N.Harris; Olszewski 18 run; Trubisky 13 pass to Johnson. New England 17, Pittsburgh 14.
A_67,307.
|NE
|Pit
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|16
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-17
|8-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|376
|243
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|124
|91
|Rushes
|31
|22
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|4.136
|NET YARDS PASSING
|252
|152
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|3-16
|Gross-Yds passing
|252
|168
|Completed-Att.
|21-35
|21-33
|Had Intercepted
|1
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.2
|4.222
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-4
|4-3-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-41.5
|4-51.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|120
|13
|Punt Returns
|3-22
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-85
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-13
|1-13
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-55
|3-20
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:36
|26:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 15-71, Stevenson 9-47, Mac.Jones 7-6. Pittsburgh, Harris 15-49, Olszewski 1-18, Warren 4-15, Trubisky 1-7, D.Watt 1-2.
PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 21-35-1-252. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 21-33-1-168.
RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 9-95, Agholor 6-110, Bourne 2-16, D.Harris 2-16, Humphrey 1-11, Stevenson 1-4. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-57, Harris 5-40, Claypool 4-26, Freiermuth 4-22, Pickens 1-23, Warren 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS_New England, Bryant 3-22. Pittsburgh, Olszewski 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Strong 2-48, Dugger 1-37. Pittsburgh, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Bryant 5-3-0, Mills 4-2-0, Wise 3-1-0, Guy 2-2-0, Peppers 2-1-0, Wilson 2-1-0, Barmore 2-0-1, Jennings 2-0-0, Ja.Jones 2-0-0, Jo.Jones 2-0-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Bentley 1-4-0, Judon 1-3-1, Tavai 1-3-1, McCourty 1-2-0, Dugger 1-0-0, Henry 1-0-0, Godchaux 0-2-0, Ca.Davis 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Jack 5-8-0, Spillane 3-3-0, Ca.Heyward 3-2-0, Edmunds 3-1-0, Highsmith 3-0-0, Sutton 3-0-0, Fitzpatrick 2-4-0, Bush 2-2-0, Reed 2-2-0, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Leal 1-1-0, Maulet 1-1-0, Wormley 1-1-0, Jones 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Pickens 1-0-0, Wallace 1-0-0, Ogunjobi 0-3-0, Alualu 0-2-0, M.Adams 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Mills 1-13. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 52.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.