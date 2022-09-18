New England377017
Pittsburgh033814

First Quarter

NE_FG Folk 28, 6:42. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 6:45. Key Plays: Mac.Jones 8 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-7; Mac.Jones 16 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-4; Mac.Jones 16 pass to Agholor; Mac.Jones 11 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-13. New England 3, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 8:35. Drive: 16 plays, 48 yards, 7:07. Key Plays: Fitzpatrick 13 interception return to Pittsburgh 34; N.Harris 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 12 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-10; Trubisky 17 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-17; N.Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Trubisky 11 pass to Claypool. New England 3, Pittsburgh 3.

NE_Agholor 44 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), :22. Drive: 8 plays, 74 yards, 2:46. Key Play: Mac.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-1. New England 10, Pittsburgh 3.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 52, 5:44. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 3:33. Key Play: Trubisky 13 pass to N.Harris. New England 10, Pittsburgh 6.

NE_D.Harris 2 run (Folk kick), 2:47. Drive: 3 plays, 10 yards, 1:11. New England 17, Pittsburgh 6.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Freiermuth 8 pass from Trubisky (Johnson pass from Trubisky), 14:58. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Trubisky 14 pass to N.Harris; Olszewski 18 run; Trubisky 13 pass to Johnson. New England 17, Pittsburgh 14.

A_67,307.

NEPit
FIRST DOWNS1816
Rushing85
Passing1011
Penalty00
THIRD DOWN EFF9-178-15
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS376243
Total Plays6658
Avg Gain5.74.2
NET YARDS RUSHING12491
Rushes3122
Avg per rush4.04.136
NET YARDS PASSING252152
Sacked-Yds lost0-03-16
Gross-Yds passing252168
Completed-Att.21-3521-33
Had Intercepted11
Yards-Pass Play7.24.222
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-44-3-1
PUNTS-Avg.4-41.54-51.75
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE12013
Punt Returns3-221-0
Kickoff Returns3-850-0
Interceptions1-131-13
PENALTIES-Yds7-553-20
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION33:3626:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 15-71, Stevenson 9-47, Mac.Jones 7-6. Pittsburgh, Harris 15-49, Olszewski 1-18, Warren 4-15, Trubisky 1-7, D.Watt 1-2.

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 21-35-1-252. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 21-33-1-168.

RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 9-95, Agholor 6-110, Bourne 2-16, D.Harris 2-16, Humphrey 1-11, Stevenson 1-4. Pittsburgh, Johnson 6-57, Harris 5-40, Claypool 4-26, Freiermuth 4-22, Pickens 1-23, Warren 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Bryant 3-22. Pittsburgh, Olszewski 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Strong 2-48, Dugger 1-37. Pittsburgh, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Bryant 5-3-0, Mills 4-2-0, Wise 3-1-0, Guy 2-2-0, Peppers 2-1-0, Wilson 2-1-0, Barmore 2-0-1, Jennings 2-0-0, Ja.Jones 2-0-0, Jo.Jones 2-0-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Bentley 1-4-0, Judon 1-3-1, Tavai 1-3-1, McCourty 1-2-0, Dugger 1-0-0, Henry 1-0-0, Godchaux 0-2-0, Ca.Davis 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Jack 5-8-0, Spillane 3-3-0, Ca.Heyward 3-2-0, Edmunds 3-1-0, Highsmith 3-0-0, Sutton 3-0-0, Fitzpatrick 2-4-0, Bush 2-2-0, Reed 2-2-0, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Leal 1-1-0, Maulet 1-1-0, Wormley 1-1-0, Jones 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Pickens 1-0-0, Wallace 1-0-0, Ogunjobi 0-3-0, Alualu 0-2-0, M.Adams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Mills 1-13. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 52.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.

