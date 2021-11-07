|New England
|0
|14
|10
|0
|—
|24
|Carolina
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
Second Quarter
Car_FG Gonzalez 39, 12:07. Drive: 7 plays, 12 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: McCaffrey 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Darnold 2 pass to R.Anderson on 3rd-and-12. Carolina 3, New England 0.
NE_Harris 3 run (Folk kick), 8:19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 25; M.Jones 41 pass to Stevenson; Stevenson 13 run on 3rd-and-2. New England 7, Carolina 3.
Car_FG Gonzalez 49, 4:28. Drive: 6 plays, 3 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Gilmore 13 interception return to New England 33; McCaffrey 10 run. New England 7, Carolina 6.
NE_Henry 7 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), :24. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: M.Jones 28 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-5; Bolden 11 run on 3rd-and-2; Bolden 12 run. New England 14, Carolina 6.
Third Quarter
NE_J.Jackson 88 interception return (Folk kick), 6:55. New England 21, Carolina 6.
NE_FG Folk 37, 2:20. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 1:44. Key Play: Collins 1 interception return to Carolina 43. New England 24, Carolina 6.
A_72,203.
|NE
|Car
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|13
|Rushing
|10
|5
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-14
|3-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|273
|240
|Total Plays
|59
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|151
|78
|Rushes
|39
|23
|Avg per rush
|3.872
|3.391
|NET YARDS PASSING
|122
|162
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-17
|1-10
|Gross-Yds passing
|139
|172
|Completed-Att.
|12-18
|16-33
|Had Intercepted
|1
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.1
|4.765
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-3
|3-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-50.667
|4-51.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|203
|60
|Punt Returns
|3-84
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|1-30
|2-43
|Interceptions
|3-89
|1-13
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-35
|10-83
|FUMBLES-Lost
|3-1
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:29
|27:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 10-62, Bolden 8-54, Harris 15-30, Smith 1-4, M.Jones 2-4, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 14-52, Moore 2-14, Darnold 3-9, Hubbard 3-3, Abdullah 1-0.
PASSING_New England, M.Jones 12-18-1-139. Carolina, Darnold 16-33-3-172.
RECEIVING_New England, Bourne 3-34, Stevenson 2-44, Bolden 2-27, Henry 2-19, Meyers 1-8, Smith 1-4, Harris 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 4-54, Abdullah 4-30, Moore 3-32, Hubbard 1-33, Thomas 1-9, Snead 1-6, Tremble 1-6, Anderson 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 2-77, Meyers 1-7. Carolina, Erickson 1-4.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 1-30. Carolina, Abdullah 2-43.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Phillips 3-3-0, Bryant 3-2-0, Godchaux 3-2-0, Judon 3-1-1, Guy 3-1-0, Williams 3-0-0, Bentley 2-2-0, Dugger 2-0-0, McCourty 2-0-0, Van Noy 2-0-0, Wise 1-2-0, Collins 1-1-0, Hightower 1-1-0, J.Jackson 1-1-0, Mills 1-1-0, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, M.Jones 1-0-0, Wynn 1-0-0, Barmore 0-1-0, Tavai 0-1-0. Carolina, S.Thompson 6-4-0, Chinn 5-6-0, Burns 4-1-1, Chandler 3-1-0, Carter 2-4-0, Reddick 2-1-1, Hartsfield 2-1-0, Melvin 2-1-0, Gilmore 2-0-0, Gross-Matos 2-0-0, Der.Brown 1-2-0, Jackson 1-2-0, Taylor 1-1-0, Bouye 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Johnston 0-1-0, Roy 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New England, J.Jackson 2-88, Collins 1-1. Carolina, Gilmore 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 54.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.