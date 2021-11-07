New England01410024
Carolina06006

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gonzalez 39, 12:07. Drive: 7 plays, 12 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: McCaffrey 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Darnold 2 pass to R.Anderson on 3rd-and-12. Carolina 3, New England 0.

NE_Harris 3 run (Folk kick), 8:19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 25; M.Jones 41 pass to Stevenson; Stevenson 13 run on 3rd-and-2. New England 7, Carolina 3.

Car_FG Gonzalez 49, 4:28. Drive: 6 plays, 3 yards, 1:54. Key Plays: Gilmore 13 interception return to New England 33; McCaffrey 10 run. New England 7, Carolina 6.

NE_Henry 7 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), :24. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: M.Jones 28 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-5; Bolden 11 run on 3rd-and-2; Bolden 12 run. New England 14, Carolina 6.

Third Quarter

NE_J.Jackson 88 interception return (Folk kick), 6:55. New England 21, Carolina 6.

NE_FG Folk 37, 2:20. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 1:44. Key Play: Collins 1 interception return to Carolina 43. New England 24, Carolina 6.

A_72,203.

NECar
FIRST DOWNS1713
Rushing105
Passing58
Penalty20
THIRD DOWN EFF6-143-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS273240
Total Plays5957
Avg Gain4.64.2
NET YARDS RUSHING15178
Rushes3923
Avg per rush3.8723.391
NET YARDS PASSING122162
Sacked-Yds lost2-171-10
Gross-Yds passing139172
Completed-Att.12-1816-33
Had Intercepted13
Yards-Pass Play6.14.765
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-33-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.3-50.6674-51.25
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE20360
Punt Returns3-841-4
Kickoff Returns1-302-43
Interceptions3-891-13
PENALTIES-Yds6-3510-83
FUMBLES-Lost3-12-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:2927:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Stevenson 10-62, Bolden 8-54, Harris 15-30, Smith 1-4, M.Jones 2-4, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 14-52, Moore 2-14, Darnold 3-9, Hubbard 3-3, Abdullah 1-0.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 12-18-1-139. Carolina, Darnold 16-33-3-172.

RECEIVING_New England, Bourne 3-34, Stevenson 2-44, Bolden 2-27, Henry 2-19, Meyers 1-8, Smith 1-4, Harris 1-3. Carolina, McCaffrey 4-54, Abdullah 4-30, Moore 3-32, Hubbard 1-33, Thomas 1-9, Snead 1-6, Tremble 1-6, Anderson 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 2-77, Meyers 1-7. Carolina, Erickson 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 1-30. Carolina, Abdullah 2-43.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Phillips 3-3-0, Bryant 3-2-0, Godchaux 3-2-0, Judon 3-1-1, Guy 3-1-0, Williams 3-0-0, Bentley 2-2-0, Dugger 2-0-0, McCourty 2-0-0, Van Noy 2-0-0, Wise 1-2-0, Collins 1-1-0, Hightower 1-1-0, J.Jackson 1-1-0, Mills 1-1-0, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, M.Jones 1-0-0, Wynn 1-0-0, Barmore 0-1-0, Tavai 0-1-0. Carolina, S.Thompson 6-4-0, Chinn 5-6-0, Burns 4-1-1, Chandler 3-1-0, Carter 2-4-0, Reddick 2-1-1, Hartsfield 2-1-0, Melvin 2-1-0, Gilmore 2-0-0, Gross-Matos 2-0-0, Der.Brown 1-2-0, Jackson 1-2-0, Taylor 1-1-0, Bouye 1-0-0, Fox 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Scott 1-0-0, Johnston 0-1-0, Roy 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, J.Jackson 2-88, Collins 1-1. Carolina, Gilmore 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Folk 54.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.

